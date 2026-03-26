IOC bans transgender women athletes from Olympics, introduces new policy on female eligibility

The IOC have decided to exclude transgender women athletes from the Olympics, agreeing to a new eligibility policy on Thursday. The IOC's decision aligns with U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order on women's sports.

In a press release, the body confirmed that eligibility for any female category event at the Olympics or any other IOC event will now be limited to ‘biological females’, determined on the basis of a one-time SRY gene screening.

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"Eligibility for any female category event at the Olympic Games or any other IOC event, including individual and team sports, is now limited to biological females," the International Olympic Committee said.

The eligibility will be “determined on the basis of a one-time SRY gene screening.”

The policy is also the result of an IOC review between September 2024 and March 2026, which included consideration of the IOC's policy for the female category. The review had consultations from a range of experts in relevant fields.

Speaking about the policy, IOC chief Kirsty Coverntry said, "As a former athlete, I passionately believe in the rights of all Olympians to take part in fair competition. The policy that we have announced is based on science and has been led by medical experts. At the Olympic Games, even the smallest margins can be the difference between victory and defeat. So, it is absolutely clear that it would not be fair for biological males to compete in the female category. In addition, in some sports it would simply not be safe."

"Every athlete must be treated with dignity and respect, and athletes will need to be screened only once in their lifetime. There must be clear education around the process and counselling available, alongside expert medical advice," she added.