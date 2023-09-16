It's all like public stuff: Jorge Masvidal defends Dillon Danis' acts against Logan Paul's fiancee

Jorge Masvidal has opined on the ongoing social media spat between Dillon Danis and Logan Paul. In recent times, Dillon has dragged Logan's fiancee Nina Agdal in the ugly war of words, trolling and sharing sexually explicit posts about her. As a result of the incessant insults and trolling, Nina has filed a lawsuit against Dillon. Dillon Danis (R) has been brutally attacking Logan Paul and Nina Agdal (L) online (File Photos)

In an interaction with Red Corner MMA, Masvidal defended Dillon for his actions against Nina.

“I’m not the biggest Dillon Danis fan, but in this particular event, that’s not [Paul’s] wife, that’s his fiancee and I mean, she has it out there for the world to see, right?” said Masvidal.

“It’s all public stuff that she put out there and he just did a highlight video, highlighting the stuff that she’s already done. So, I don’t believe in making and bringing wives and children into it, and religion, but that’s not his wife and she’s the one that puts that stuff out there," added Masvidal.

“From what I’ve seen, it’s all like public stuff. Did he break into her phone and steal s—t from her phone? That’s a different story, but if you’re putting that out there for the world to see and this guy just highlighted that and then made a reel, can you get mad at him? I don’t think so,” he added further.

ALSO READ| 10 important things to know about upcoming Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis boxing match

Recently, Dillon had shared a sexually explicit video of a woman claiming it to be Nina. But netizens and DramaAlert had dismissed the claims, confirming that the girl in the video was not Logan's fiancee.

In retaliation, Logan had shared an AI-generated video in which Dillon was shown to be apologising to him.

Notably, the match between Dillon and Logan has been announced to take place on October 14, 2023 at the Manchester Arena in England. However, in the wake of the lawsuit filed by Nina, the match might face trouble. On the matter, Dillon had tweeted, "“Nina Adgel has filed a massive lawsuit against me. She filed a restraining order against me and is seeking prison time, so the fight is in jeopardy if I’m in jail. This is actually wild but I won’t stop f—k the system come get me. Logan Paul is a dead man walking."