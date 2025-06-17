JJ Spaun’s US Open win a tale of finding resilience and belief

New Delhi: American JJ Spaun’s victory on Sunday at the US Open, the year’s third golf major that is invariably played on brutal courses meant to push the game’s elite to the limit, shines as a great underdog story and demonstrates what resilience can help achieve. JJ Spaun produced two amazing birdies on the last two holes to win the 125th US Open (Reuters)

The 34-year-old from California achieved a two-shot victory at Oakmont, arguably the world’s most unforgiving course that caused further mayhem in the final round following rain – it led to a 90-minute stoppage. The soaked fairways, wind, thick roughs and deep bunkers demanded patience and character above skill. Spaun though hit arguably two of the greatest shots to win a major, the first driver off the tee to reach the green on the 309-yard, par-4 17th hole where he two-putted for birdie to take a decisive one-shot lead.

And amid anxiety of what final havoc the steady drizzle could do with shot judgement, Spaun, needing only to two-putt on the last hole to win, produced a stunning 64 feet, five inch birdie, the longest putt made in the tournament. It sealed a two-shot win over Scotland’s Robert MacIntyre.

The conditions and his own putting even left world No.1 Scottie Scheffler humbled at tied 7th with Spanish former winner Jon Rahm, at four-over. Spaun, one shot off the lead overnight, was the only player to finish under-par for the tournament (1-under 279) after a final round two-over 72. Overnight leader Sam Burns (8-over 78) and Australia’s Adam Scott, at 44 chasing a major after 12 years and in the final pairing (9-over 79) fell away.

Having watched intently the line Norway’s Viktor Hovland took for his putt from a similar lie before cashing in, an ecstatic Spaun jumped into the arms of his caddie before celebrating with his wife and two young daughters. The reward for winning the national championship was a $4.3 million cheque, the Jack Nicklaus gold medal, and a world ranking bump to No.8.

“I didn’t look at the scoreboard,” said Spaun on staying in the moment. “I didn’t know if I had a two-shot lead. I didn’t want to do anything dumb trying to protect a three-putt or something.”

It was a final round of two parts for Spaun. One off overnight leader Sam Burns, Spaun was five over for the first six holes when heavy rain forced the long stoppage. His short game coach Josh Gregory and swing coach Josh Schriber gave him pep talk, boosted his confidence and focus. It worked like magic as Spaun went three-under in the last seven holes, sealed with two winning birdies, for a life-changing victory.

“It just felt like, as bad as things were going, I still tried to just commit to every shot. I tried to just continue to dig deep,” Spaun said. “I’ve been doing it my whole life.”

Forget the win, even the 2025 season may not have happened. Having turned pro in 2017, Spaun had struggled with a lack of belief in his own game. Despite his first PGA Tour win at the 2022 Texas Open, the mental blues meant he wanted to walk away whenever in contention. Late last year, with his PGA Tour ranking down to 119 – only the top 125 retained their card – Spaun even inquired if he could quit playing and join any club as a golf pro.

The turning point came in March at The Players Championship, where he finished runner-up. He lost a three-hole playoff with Rory McIlroy after finding water on the iconic par-3 17th hole of Florida’s TPC Sawgrass course, but it boosted his esteem. “That made him believe ‘I can be one of the best in the world’. That validated it and this will take him over the hump,” pgatour.com quoted Gregory as saying.

There was also inspiration watching the 2004 film Wimbledon, a story of a tennis player’s resurgence and Slam victory after nearly giving up playing.

The PGA Tour recently produced another heartwarming story. US golfer Ben Griffin, 29, won last month’s Charles Schwab Challenge – The Colonial is one of the five big-money invitational events – for his first individual title on the PGA Tour. A bright talent, Griffin left playing in 2021 after he lost the Korn Ferry Tour (feeder series) card, due to financial pressures and burnout. He worked as a mortgage loan officer before being persuaded to return to golf. He finished T10 on Sunday.