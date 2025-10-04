Kenya coach opens up on being bitten by stray dog at World Para Athletics Championships in Delhi: 'Thought someone...'

Kenya's sprint coach Dennis Mwanzo was bitten by a stray dog at the warm-up track of the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Friday morning. In his first reaction to the incident, Mwanzo narrated a frightening ordeal, revealing how the dog had bitten him. The incident occurred when he was assisting an athlete named Stacey Obonyo during the 200m warm-up. Kenya's sprint coach Dennis Mwanzo was bitten by a stray dog. (HT_PRINT)

Not just Mwanzo, even a Japanese assistant coach, Mieko Okumatsu, was bitten by a stray dog on Friday. Earlier this year, the Supreme Court of India gave two separate orders on the stray dog population in the national capital.

Speaking to the Kenyan website PulseSport, the coach explained that a dog approached him when he was adjusting Obonyo's starting blocks. He said that he initially mistook the grip on his leg for a person, but he soon realised that a dog was holding his leg.

He also said that he went to a clinic where he received medical treatment, revealing how he met two other victims, including a Chinese woman.

“We have been here in New Delhi for the Para Athletics Competition. In the morning, while warming up with Stacey Obonyo for the 200m, we had just finished and were working on block starts. I bent down to fix the clips for her, and suddenly I felt a grip on my leg,” Mwanzo said.

“At first, I thought someone was holding me, but when I turned, I saw it was a black-and-white dog. I struck it to free myself. I’ve since been treated at the hospital, as we don’t know if the dog had been vaccinated. While there, I met a Chinese woman and two others who had also been bitten. They even have a clinic specifically for dog bites," he added.

Earlier, Kenya team doctor Michael Okaro told the Indian Express that the incident happened at 9:30 AM in the morning and such incidents are a "big reason for worry."

“The incident occurred around 9:30 AM in the morning and Dennis was rushed to the Safdarjung Hospital and was given the rabies vaccine. At a global event like the World Championships, such incidents are a big sign of worry. We are worried about Dennis at the moment," said Okaro.

It is worth noting that 25,210 dog bite cases were reported in Delhi last year, according to a Press Information Bureau release. The stray dog population in Delhi is estimated to be around 8 lakh.

On August 11, 2025, the Supreme Court of India ordered the relocation of all stray dogs from the streets to dedicated shelters. However, a huge protest ensued, and this led to a change in the order.

The top court termed its previous order as "too harsh", saying the stray dogs should be returned to the area from where they were picked up after sterilisation.