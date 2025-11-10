KL Rahul on embracing fatherhood: 'Never thought I could be any calmer or happier'

Indian cricketer KL Rahul has credited her newborn daughter Evaarah with having a calming influence upon him. Rahul, who is married to actress Athiya Shetty, the daughter of Bollywood actor Sunil Shetty, was blessed with a girl child in March this year. KL Rahul talks about his daughter, Evaraah.(Instagram/klrahul)

KL Rahul on fatherhood

Speaking about the impact of fatherhood on him, the Indian opener told ETimes, “I never thought I could be any calmer or happier, but I can confidently say when you have a child, you feel emotions you’ve never felt before.”

Rahul has been enjoying great success across formats this year. Once under constant criticism for lack of runs and scoring intent, Rahul showed his true brilliance during the 5-Test series in England last summer, where he piled up runs at the top of the order.

In personal life, though, his focus is entirely upon the newest member of his family. “There’s so much joy, peace, and even fear, because you want to protect this little special thing in your arms. It’s not just a part of you, it’s your whole heart in your hand,” the 33-year-old said.

The cricketer also spoke about how parenting can never be planned in advance. “I try and do the best by my child. I don’t think you can ever plan what kind of father you’re going to be, because you don’t know what kind of a personality your baby is going to be.”

KL Rahul and India await Proteas challenge

The next cricket fixture for KL Rahul and the Indian cricket team is the 2-match Test series against the World Test Championship winners South Africa, which begins on November 14 in Kolkata.

FAQs

When did KL Rahul become a father?

Rahul welcomed his first child – a daughter – in March this year.

What is the name of KL Rahul’s daughter?

Evaarah.

Who is KL Rahul’s wife?

Actress Athiya Shetty, who is the daughter of Bollywood actor Sunil Shetty.