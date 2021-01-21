IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Sports / Others / Lahiri set for Amex golf in California on PGA Tour
Anirban Lahiri in action earlier this month in Hawaii. (Getty Images)
Anirban Lahiri in action earlier this month in Hawaii. (Getty Images)
others

Lahiri set for Amex golf in California on PGA Tour

Anirban Lahiri will look to make amends when he tees off at the star-studded American Express this week.
READ FULL STORY
PTI, La Quinta
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 09:50 PM IST

Anirban Lahiri, who had a fine start before succumbing to some errors in the final round last week at Sony Open, will look to make amends when he tees off at the star-studded American Express this week.

Lahiri plays his first round with Steve Jones and Scott Harrington from the tenth at the PGA West (SC) in California. American Akshay Bhatia, 18, along with Hank Lebioda and Joseph Bramlett will also tee off from tenth but a little over an hour and a half after Lahiri and his group.

Lahiri is hoping to carry on the form of his middle two rounds from Sony Open in Hawaii, when he shot 65-64, but slipped in the final round and ended T-62. "There were lot of positives and I just need to be more consistent," he said.

Brooks Koepka, Patrick Reed, Rickie Fowler, Matthew Wolff and tournament host Phil Mickelson are among the big names and they will appear in this week's Featured Groups coverage.

They'll be competing on two courses at PGA West, including Pete Dye's famed Stadium Course and its island-green 17th nicknamed Alcatraz. Andrew Landry has a win and playoff loss in his last three American Express starts.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
anirban lahiri american express
app
Close
e-paper
FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne, Australia, January 14, 2018. Tennis balls are pictured in front of the Australian Open logo before the tennis tournament. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne, Australia, January 14, 2018. Tennis balls are pictured in front of the Australian Open logo before the tennis tournament. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo(REUTERS)
tennis

2 test positive for COVID-19 in Australian Open qualifying

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 08:00 AM IST
Tennis Australia confirmed in a statement there’d been two positive tests at the tournament and both men had been transferred to a government-run medi-hotel, where strict quarantine procedures were in place.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of Tennys Sandgren(REUTERS)
File photo of Tennys Sandgren(REUTERS)
tennis

Sandgren allowed to board Australian Open flight despite positive test

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 12:34 PM IST
Sandgren said on Twitter he had tested positive in November and returned another positive test on Monday and might not be able to board the flight, one of 15 carrying players and coaching staff to the first Grand Slam of the year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Carabao Cup - Semi Final - Manchester United v Manchester City - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - January 6, 2021 Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks dejected after the match Pool via REUTERS/Peter Powell/File photo(Pool via REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Carabao Cup - Semi Final - Manchester United v Manchester City - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - January 6, 2021 Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks dejected after the match Pool via REUTERS/Peter Powell/File photo(Pool via REUTERS)
football

Man United and Liverpool to meet in 4th round of FA Cup

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 07:02 AM IST
They are currently the top two in the Premier League. Between them they have won 19 FA Cups.
READ FULL STORY
Close
DELRAY BEACH, FLORIDA - JANUARY 11: John Isner of the United States serves against Sebastian Korda of the United States.(AFP)
DELRAY BEACH, FLORIDA - JANUARY 11: John Isner of the United States serves against Sebastian Korda of the United States.(AFP)
tennis

Isner says he'll skip Australian Open because of COVID-19

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 07:57 AM IST
Isner, a former top 10 player now ranked 25th, lost to Korda 6-4, 4-6, 6-3. Korda and American Christian Harrison each won playing in his first career quarterfinal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Ham's manager David Moyes walks on the pitch at the end of the English FA Cup third round soccer match between Stockport County and West Ham United at Edgeley Park in Stockport, England, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. (Martin Rickett/Pool via AP)(AP)
West Ham's manager David Moyes walks on the pitch at the end of the English FA Cup third round soccer match between Stockport County and West Ham United at Edgeley Park in Stockport, England, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. (Martin Rickett/Pool via AP)(AP)
football

West Ham squeeze past non-league Stockport 1-0 in FA Cup

AP
UPDATED ON JAN 12, 2021 07:00 AM IST
It earned West Ham a home match against third-tier Doncaster in the fourth round.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Photo of Indian badminton player PV Sindhu.(Twitter)
Photo of Indian badminton player PV Sindhu.(Twitter)
badminton

India shuttlers look to shake off pandemic blues

By Sandip Sikdar
UPDATED ON JAN 11, 2021 10:31 PM IST
  • PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth are among players who will feature in the three-leg Asia Series.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Sofia Kenin(AP)
File image of Sofia Kenin(AP)
tennis

Kenin and Svitolina lose in Abu Dhabi Open quarterfinals

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 09:59 PM IST
  • Kenin lost to ninth-seeded Maria Sakkari 2-6, 6-2, 6-0 in the quarterfinals. Svitolina lost to unseeded Russian Veronika Kudermetova 5-7, 6-3, 7-6 (3).
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of Paris St Germain's Neymar(REUTERS)
File photo of Paris St Germain's Neymar(REUTERS)
football

Back from injury, Neymar resumes training with PSG

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 08:50 PM IST
Neymar has been sidelined since he was taken off on a stretcher in stoppage time on Dec. 13 when PSG lost at home to Lyon 1-0 in the French league.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anirban Lahiri in action earlier this month in Hawaii. (Getty Images)
Anirban Lahiri in action earlier this month in Hawaii. (Getty Images)
others

Lahiri set for Amex golf in California on PGA Tour

PTI, La Quinta
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 09:50 PM IST
Anirban Lahiri will look to make amends when he tees off at the star-studded American Express this week.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Narsingh Yadav is eyeing a Tokyo Olympic berth. (Narsingh Yadav/Instagram)
Narsingh Yadav is eyeing a Tokyo Olympic berth. (Narsingh Yadav/Instagram)
others

Focus on Narsingh Yadav at freestyle wrestling national championships

By Avishek Roy, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 08:55 PM IST
  • With big names missing, the focus will be on Narsingh Yadav, who is making a return after serving a four-year doping ban.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tokyo Olympics could go ahead without fans(Twitter)
Tokyo Olympics could go ahead without fans(Twitter)
others

Fans optional for Tokyo Olympics, says Former IOC vice president Dick Pound

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 02:15 PM IST
Pound is no longer a part of the IOC's decision-making executive board, but he has been speaking out recently to generate enthusiasm for the postponed Olympics.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Generic image of two wrestlers competing. (WFI)
Generic image of two wrestlers competing. (WFI)
others

National wrestling camps suspended ahead of Agra championships

By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 09:41 PM IST
  • The men’s and women’s camps will resume after the national meet, to be held on January 30 and 31.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File-This Dec. 19, 2020, file photo shows Tiger Woods.(AP)
File-This Dec. 19, 2020, file photo shows Tiger Woods.(AP)
others

Tiger Woods to miss at least two events after back surgery

Reuters
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 07:55 AM IST
The PNC Championship was a 36-hole event that Woods played with his 11-year-old son, Charlie.
READ FULL STORY
Close
(L-R): Indian Cricketers Shami &amp; Raina along with Sudhanshu Mittal (KKFI President) &amp; Amit Burman (Promoter, Ultimate Kho Kho and Tenzing Niyogi (CEO, UKK) at the inauguration of the HIG
(L-R): Indian Cricketers Shami & Raina along with Sudhanshu Mittal (KKFI President) & Amit Burman (Promoter, Ultimate Kho Kho and Tenzing Niyogi (CEO, UKK) at the inauguration of the HIG
others

KKFI, Ultimate Kho Kho introduce first-ever scientific training for players

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 07:22 PM IST
During a rigorous camp of almost a month, scheduled from January 18 to February 16, 138 players (including 18 women players) will be monitored by vastly experienced experts
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju launches the 'Khelo India State Centre of Excellence' at the Shri Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune(Khelo India/ Twitter)
Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju launches the 'Khelo India State Centre of Excellence' at the Shri Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune(Khelo India/ Twitter)
others

Want to start 1,000 Khelo India centres at district level across India: Rijiju

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 07:04 PM IST
Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju pointed out that Maharashtra is the only state in the country to have three centres of excellence.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP