 Melendez's 2-run homer backs Wacha in Royals' 3-0 shutout over White Sox
Melendez’s 2-run homer backs Wacha in Royals' 3-0 shutout over White Sox

AP
Apr 07, 2024

Melendez’s 2-run homer backs Wacha in Royals' 3-0 shutout over White Sox

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Michael Wacha threw seven innings of two-hit ball and MJ Melendez launched a two-run homer as the Kansas City Royals beat the slumping Chicago White Sox 3-0 on Saturday night.

Wacha struck out eight, walked one and allowed just one runner past first base. Royals pitchers have eight quality starts, most in the majors.

Melendez drove Chris Flexen’s first-pitch fastball to straightaway center field to snap a scoreless tie in the seventh. Maikel Garcia knocked in another run with an infield single as Kansas City batted around in the inning.

Flexen permitted a pair of singles to start the first, then retired 12 straight. He gave up three runs on six hits and two walks in 6 1/3 innings, his longest outing since July 4, 2022.

Both starters worked quickly; the first five innings were played in 57 minutes.

Nick Anderson allowed one hit in the eighth and Chris Stratton completed the three-hitter for his first save since July 19 last year with St. Louis.

Maikel Garcia and Bobby Witt Jr. each had a pair of singles for Kansas City , which climbed above .500 for the first time since April 9, 2022.

Chicago was shut out for the third time already this season. The White Sox have 13 runs, their fewest through eight games since scoring only eight in 1968.

TRAINER’S ROOM

White Sox OF Luis Robert Jr. was placed on the 10-day injured list with a Grade 2 right hip flexor strain.

TRANSACTIONS

Chicago recalled INF Lenyn Sosa from Triple-A Charlotte and traded RHP Alex Speas to Oakland for cash.

UP NEXT

White Sox LHP Garrett Crochet faces Royals RHP Alec Marsh on Sunday.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

