Mumbai to host golf event to raise funds for building energy efficient homes

Habitat for Humanity India, a leading housing non-profit organisation, will host the 4th edition of its Charity Golf Tournament on February 4 at the prestigious Willingdon Sports Club in Mumbai. The proceeds from the Charity Golf Tournament will be used to build energy-efficient homes in Maharashtra.

Corporate CEOs, prominent business personalities, and top government officials will be participating in this charity golf tournament.

The participants include Harsh Mariwala, Founder and Chairman – Marico; Tarun Rai, Executive Director Strategic Initiatives, APAC - Wunderman Thompson; Dev Bhattacharya, Group Executive President - Aditya Birla Group; Harjit Singh Chauhan, CEO - Tata Teleservices; Akshay Kilachand, Kilachand Group; Ajith Sundaresh, Chief Financial Officer - Wells Fargo India; Sudhir Jain, Managing Director and Chief Risk Officer - Bank of America and Nikhil Srivastava, Partner and Managing Director, Head of India Private Equity at PAG among other business leaders.

Commenting on the Charity Tournament, Dr. Rajan Samuel, Managing Director, Habitat for Humanity India said: “At Habitat for Humanity India, we have been working relentlessly to build robust housing ecosystems comprised of decent homes, better sanitation, access to water, and community-level infrastructure. By constructing energy efficient houses, we are moving towards the construction of environmentally sustainable shelters, thus contributing to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals. The Charity Golf Tournament will help us raise awareness about the cause of housing and enable us to garner support from the community of Golfers to build energy-efficient homes, which will improve the living conditions of underprivileged families. We would like to thank all the corporations and individuals for supporting our charity golf tournament.”

“Habitat for Humanity India has been working relentlessly to positively impact the lives of the underprivileged families through housing. In the fourth edition of their Charity Golf Tournament, the organisation has rightly put forth the importance of building energy-efficient homes to ensure resilience against climate change and adverse weather conditions. Sustainability and making a difference is the motto of the Marico Group. It’s a privilege for me to be a part of this noble initiative,” said Mr. Harsh Mariwala, Founder and Chairman of the Marico Group.

The past three editions of the charity golf tournament have witnessed participation from prominent personalities like West Indies cricket legend Brian Lara, India’s prominent golfers Jeev Milkha Singh, Shiv Kapoor, Rashid Khan, Chiragh Kumar and former Indian cricketer Ajit Agarkar to name a few.

The charity golf tournaments have touched the lives of over 200 families through better housing, improved sanitation, access to water, disaster response and training on community-based disaster risk management.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON