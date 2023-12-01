National Boxing: Amit Panghal, Shiva Thapa win titles

Continuing his impressive run, Tokyo Olympian Amit Panghal defeated Anshul Punia to win the national title (51kg) in Shillong on Friday. Services boxer Panghal was a notch above the rest in the tournament as he cruised through his bouts. It will be fresh start for Panghal -- the 2019 World Championships medallist — who was not picked for the Asian Games team. Amit Panghal(BFI)

Deepak Bhoria, the current World Championships medallist, was preferred over Panghal on the basis of the federation’s new evaluation process for team selection. Being a world championship medallist Bhoria was exempted from competing in this nationals. With the world qualifier for Paris Olympics scheduled in Italy from February 29, Panghal will be fired up to grab his place in the team. His main competitor again will be Bhoria.

Like Panghal, seasoned Shiva Thapa maintained his domination in nationals beating Vanshaj, the world youth championships medallist, in the final in 63.5kg weight category. Though Vanshaj gave a good display of himself, experienced campaigner Shiva negotiated his attacks well and was fast to score on counters.

Vanshaj will be part of the national camp as the high-performance selection committee is looking to blood in some young faces in the national camp with the hope of preparing them for the two remaining Olympic qualifiers.

Indian men boxers failed to win a single quota place for the Paris Olympics at the Asian Games. However, much to the disappointment of national coaches there was hardly any emerging talent in the Olympic weight categories from the national championships. In the seven Olympic weights, four boxers who were part of the Asian Games squad, won the title.

In 57kg weight category Sachin, who competed at the Asian Games, beat his namesake from Railways. Akash Sangwan of SSCB did impress in 71kg as he won the title getting the better if Abhinab Saikia. Sangwan was also given the Best Boxer award.

Lakshya Chahar and former Asian champion Sanjeet reigned supreme in 80kg and 92kg respectively. The only upset was Commonwealth Games silver medallist Sagar Ahlawat losing to Jaipal Singh of Punjab in super heavyweight class (+92kg).