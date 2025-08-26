National squash: In-form Anahat cruises into semis

New Delhi: It’s been quite an eventful year for Anahat Singh. India women’s No.1 squash player won the mixed doubles (with Abhay Singh) and women’s doubles (with Joshna Chinappa) titles at the Asian Championships, took bronze at the world juniors and reached the second round on her senior World Championships debut. And just ten days ago, reached the final of the NSW Squash Bega Open in Australia. Anahat Singh in action at the National Championships in New Delhi. (HT)

On a rainy Tuesday evening in the capital, as rain pelted the roof of the squash courts at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, teenager Anahat, still battling a niggle on her right ankle, found excellent rhythm, brushing aside the challenge of Pooja Arthi in the quarter-finals of the national championships. In light of what she has achieved this year alone, success at the nationals is perhaps the lowest in priority, but Anahat isn’t taking anything for granted.

“I am expected to win these matches. This win will prepare me for the semi-final,” she said after her 3-0 (11-3, 11-0, 11-2) win. On Wednesday, Anahat will face Tanvi Khanna, who led Sanya Vats 2-0 when the latter pulled out with a right quad injury.

Still only 17, Anahat is seen as the successor to the now-retired Dipika Pallikal and Joshna Chinappa, who still competes at 38. There are challengers like Tanvi and national champions Akanksha Salunkhe, but none can match the level of Anahat.

“I’m not into a competition with anyone. I wouldn’t say there’s pressure to fill those shoes as such, unless I start thinking about it. But I try not to and just go one step and one tournament at a time,” she said. The pragmatism aside, on the back of her mind is the 2028 LA Games where squash will make its Olympic debut.

“Olympics are always at the back of my mind. Even while playing tournaments like this, at the end of the day, it’s all just paying off and working towards the Olympics. And it’s helping me build up my ranking,” she said.

Before LA, there will be the 2026 Asian Games where she will have a chance to help the women’s team change the colour of its medal. Anahat, Tanvi, Joshna and Dipika had won a team bronze in the 2023 Hangzhou Asiad.

Post nationals, Anahat plans to take a month-long break to focus on training. Her next main event will be the British Junior Open (Jan 2-6, 2026).

“I’ve not really had much of a break for the past few years. I’m just going to focus a little bit more on playing PSAs till December,” she said.