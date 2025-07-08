Paris Olympian wrestler Reetika Hooda fails dope test

New Delhi: Paris Olympian and Asian Championships silver medallist Reetika Hooda has tested positive for a banned substance and has been provisionally suspended by the National Anti Doping Agency. India’s 76kg woman wrestler Reetika Hooda. (Getty Images)

Reetika has been asked by Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) to leave the ongoing national camp held at the IG Stadium, it has been learnt. Besides Reetika, two other wrestlers, including another Asian championship bronze medallist, have also failed dope tests and provisionally suspended, said a WFI official.

“They have left the national camp. Interestingly all three are from the same training centre in Rohtak,” the official added.

Reetika, who competes in the 76kg weight class, has emerged as one of India’s top wrestlers since she qualified for Paris Olympics and reached the quarterfinals. She won a silver medal at the Asian Championships this year, and gold at the Ulaanbaatar ranking series in May. She was one of India’s strong contenders to win a medal at the world championships scheduled in Zagreb in September.

NADA provisionally suspended Reetika on July 7, 2025. It was learnt she failed the test during a selection trial at the IG Stadium, where the women’s national camp is on. Taking note of Reetika’s failed dope test, UWW has suspended her until July 7, 2026.

The wrestling national camp resumed this year, after the Sports Ministry’s suspension of the Wrestling Federation of India was lifted in March. A senior WFI official said since there was no national camp for almost two years wrestlers were preparing at their training centres and therefore were not monitored.

“The wrestlers are now in the national camp and are being regularly tested,” said the official.