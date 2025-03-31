Menu Explore
Peter Vermes is out as Sporting Kansas City manager after 16 years

AP |
Mar 31, 2025 10:19 PM IST

Peter Vermes is out as Sporting Kansas City manager after 16 years

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Longtime manager Peter Vermes is out at Sporting Kansas City.

HT Image
HT Image

The MLS club announced Monday that it “mutually agreed to part ways” with Vermes after nearly two decades and with Sporting KC chasing its first win since mid-September of last season.

Kerry Zavagnin was appointed interim head coach.

Vermes became the club's technical director in 2006 before being elevated to head coach in 2009. The member of the U.S. Soccer Hall of Fame ranks third on the all-time MLS list with 203 regular-season wins.

He is the only person to win the MLS Cup as a player and a coach with the same team — he led Kansas City to the 2000 title as a central defender, then coached the team to the 2013 championship.

“It would be hard to list all of the people I want to thank after 20 seasons in managerial positions at Sporting Kansas City,” Vermes said in a statement. “I am thankful to everyone, especially ownership for giving me the opportunity of being a steward of this club for the past two decades. I wish the club nothing but the best in the future.”

Vermes led the club to 11 playoff appearances and four first-place finishes in the regular season. The club also won U.S. Open Cup titles in 2012, 2015 and 2017. Last season, the team reached the U.S. Open Cup Final but finished with an 8-19-7 record for its third straight losing campaign.

Vermes' final game was Saturday, when Sporting KC fell 2–1 to FC Dallas for a fifth loss in their first six games of the 2025 season.

soccer: /hub/soccer

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

