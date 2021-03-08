Pravin Jadhav, Deepika Kumari in Indian archery team for Tokyo Olympics
- Three in men's recurve and three in women's recurve have made to the Indian Archery team for the Tokyo Olympics.
Three in men's recurve Pravin Jadhav, Atanu Das, and Tarundeep Rai and three in women's recurve Deepika Kumari, Ankita Bhakat, and Komolika Bari have made to the Indian Archery team for the Tokyo Olympics after the final selection trial (Trial 3) concluded on Monday at the Army Sports Institute in Pune.
The selection for the Olympic team on a points system took into consideration the scores of Trial 2 that took place in November 2020, the scores of this trial, and whether the archer had won an Olympic quota.
The men's recurve team comprising of the above three archers had already won a quota at the 2019 Archery World Championships that were held in the Netherlands after winning a silver medal. By winning this quota, they were eligible for single athlete quotas in the men's individual recurve event as well.
Pravin Jadhav topped the trial held on Monday and was also in the overall first place, with this he will be playing his first-ever Olympics. Atanu Das came second while Tarundeep Rai finished overall third across all three criteria. Tarundeep is a two-time former Olympian having represented India in 2004 and 2012 and will be playing his third Olympics in Tokyo.
Atanu Das who will be playing in his second Olympics after 2016, said, "I am very happy with the way the trial went and I am now confirmed for the Olympics. Have gone through a long process between the 2016 Olympics to now and have realised that the mental aspect of the game is very important. I am looking forward to perform at my best in both the individual and team events in Tokyo."
Deepika Kumari who has already won an Olympic quota at the 2019 Asian Archery Championships, topped today's trial. This will be Deepika's third Olympics after 2012 and 2016. Ankita Bhakat came second while Komolika Bari came overall third.
The women's recurve team is yet to win an Olympic quota and they will get an opportunity at the Final Team Qualification event scheduled to take place in Paris from June 18-21. The trio of Deepika Kumari, Ankita Bhakat and Komolika Bari will represent India at that event and if they earn the quota will go on to represent India at the Olympics following the results of today's trial.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pravin Jadhav, Deepika Kumari in Indian archery team for Tokyo Olympics
- Three in men's recurve and three in women's recurve have made to the Indian Archery team for the Tokyo Olympics.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Koneru Humpy bags second BBC Indian Sports Woman Of The Year award
- Humpy bagged the award after receiving the highest number of votes from the fans.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sathiyan, Sharath and Batra enter WTT second round in Doha
- Achanta Sharath Kamal, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Manika Batra started their campaign at the WTT Star Contender Doha on a winning note.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bajrang takes gold and number one rank in Rome, bronze for Kaliramana
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Still perfect: Team LeBron wins NBA All-Star Game 170-150
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fifty years of the Fight: How Ali Vs Frazier changed boxing
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Veteran Indian athlete Ishar Singh Deol dies at 91
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Manish Kaushik wins gold, India boxers impress in Spanish tournament
- Seven of India’s nine Tokyo Olympics-bound boxers won medals, some of them beating world class boxers. Manish Kaushik (63kg) was the star as he made an impressive return from injury–tear in the biceps required surgery in May—and won gold in his first event after the tough recovery phase.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
COVID-19 hits Indian boxers in Spanish tourney, three forced out of finals
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Blachowicz, Nunes keep belts at UFC 259; Sterling wins on DQ
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Need to make marathon culture and popular event in India: Rijiju
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vinesh wins gold, reclaims number one rank
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sudha Singh, mourning coach Snesarev, chases Tokyo berth in New Delhi marathon
- The Belarusian coach, who mentored India’s top women distance runners to international medals, was found dead at NIS Patiala on Friday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Olympic-bound athletes to get vaccinated first: Rijiju
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Para athlete Vinod Kumar tests COVID positive, shifted to Bengaluru hospital
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox