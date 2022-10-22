Pro Kabaddi League 2022: Patna Pirates stun table-toppers Dabang Delhi to register first win of season

Registering their first win of the Pro Kabaddi League season 2022 on Friday, Patna Pirates battled past Dabang Delhi at the famous Sri Kanteerava Stadium. Table-toppers in the 2022 edition of the Pro Kabaddi League, Dabang Delhi were hoping to extend their winning run to 6 matches when the strong title contenders squared off against a struggling Patna Pirates side.

Labelled as underdogs in the recently concluded contest, the Neeraj Kumar-starrer side managed to register a memorable win over Delhi to revive their campaign. Patna Pirates upstaged Delhi 37-33 in the Pro Kabaddi League season 2022 to end their winless run in the new season. Talking about the action-packed encounter between the two teams, Patna won the toss and Delhi captain Naveen found a way to take out Chiyaneh with the first raid of the contest. Continuing their impressive run in the opening half, Delhi managed to take an 8-point lead over Patna in the first half.

Staging a stunning comeback in the second half of the contest, Chiyaneh and Rohit Gulia turned things around for the Patna Pirates. Gulia capped off a memorable outing with 10 raid points while Sachin scored 9 points for Patna against Delhi. Gulia's match-winning performance paved the way for Patna to hand Delhi their first defeat of the new season.

While Patna moved up from 12th to 11th in the current league standings, Delhi extended their stay at the top despite finishing as the second-best side in the contest. Dabang Delhi have played six matches so far in the 2022 season. With 5 wins and a defeat to their name, the table-toppers have bagged 26 points this season. Patna Pirates are only above Telugu Titans in the latest PKL standings. The Patna-based side has picked up 10 points so far this season.

