World's richest athlete, 40, earns INR 2356 crore, miles ahead of Stephen Curry, Lionel Messi, LeBron James

Cristiano Ronaldo's stocks on the football pitch may have gone past their bull run days but his brand value is setting new benchmarks in the world of sports economics. If fit, fitter, fittest best described Ronaldo and his work ethic during his heydays, now it's his Richie Rich-like net worth that requires the jaws to be picked up from the floor. The Portuguese superstar towers over Lionel Messi, LeBron James and every other athlete that you can possibly think of in the Forbes latest list of the world's highest-paid athletes. Cristiano Ronaldo tops Frobes list of world's richest sportsperson(REUTERS)

At 40, Ronaldo topped the Forbes list of the world's richest sports stars for the third year in a row. Overall, this was the Portuguese football legend's fifth year overall on top. Ronaldo earned an estimated $275 million over the past year, which roughly translates to INR 2,356,526,010 (Two thousand three hundred fifty six crore, fifteen lakh), underscoring his enduring global appeal and unmatched commercial power both on and off the field.

Ronaldo is followed by Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, who in March became the first NBA player to reach 4,000 career three-pointers, jumped to second place in the rankings with $156 million.

Boxer Tyson Fury claimed third place with $146 million. Despite losing his world heavyweight titles to Oleksandr Usyk in December, Fury's income has been boosted by partnerships promoting Maltese tourism and his Netflix reality show.

Rank Name Sport Nationality Total Earnings On-field Earnings Of-field earnings 1 Cristiano Ronaldo Football Portugal $275 M $225 M $50 M 2 Stephen Curry Basketball USA $156 M $56 M $100 M 3 Tyson Fury Boxing UK $146 M $140 M $6 M 4 Dak Prescott Football USA $137 M $127 M $10 M 5 Lionel Messi Football Argentina $135 M $60 M $75 M 6 LeBron James Basketball USA $133.8 M $48.8 M $85 M 7 Juan Soto Baseball Dominican Republic $114 M $109 M $5 M 8 Karim Benzema Football France $104 M $100 M $4 M 9 Shohei Ohtani Baseball Japan $102.5 M $2.5 M $100 M 10 Kevin Durant Basketball USA $101.4 M $51.4 M $50 M View All Prev Next

Ronaldo’s Earnings Breakdown

The Portuguese forward increased his income by $15 million through off-field endorsements. A significant portion of Ronaldo’s income stems from his contract with Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr, where he receives a substantial salary. In addition to his football earnings, Ronaldo's off-field endeavours contribute significantly to his wealth. His vast social media following, estimated at 939 million, and lucrative endorsement deals with brands like Nike, Herbalife, and Binance bolster his financial standing.

Stephen Curry: A Distant Second

NBA superstar Stephen Curry ranks second on the list with earnings of $156 million. Curry's income is bolstered by his performance on the court and his business ventures. Notably, he became the first NBA player to reach 4,000 three-pointers, further solidifying his status as one of the league's most influential figures.

Lionel Messi: Maintaining Global Status

Lionel Messi, now with Inter Miami, ranks fifth with earnings of $135 million. Over half of Messi’s income, approximately $70 million, comes from off-field ventures, underscoring his broad appeal and commercial success. His presence in Major League Soccer has significantly increased the league's visibility and commercial value.

LeBron James: A Consistent Performer

LeBron James ranks sixth with earnings of $133.8 million. James continues to be a dominant force in the NBA, and his off-court endeavours, including endorsement deals and business ventures, contribute significantly to his financial success. His consistent performance and marketability solidify his status as a global icon in sports and business.

Forbes’ Methodology

Forbes compiled the 2025 list by tracking earnings from May 1, 2024, to May 1, 2025. The publication considered both on-field earnings, such as salaries and winnings, and off-field income from endorsements, licensing, and business ventures. Figures were converted to U.S. dollars based on the current exchange rate. Forbes consulted industry insiders, news reports, and salary databases like Spotrac to ensure accuracy.

Record-Breaking Earnings

The 2025 list marks a significant milestone, as all ten athletes surpassed the $100 million earnings threshold, collectively amassing a record $1.38 billion. This achievement highlights the increasing financial power of sports and the athletes who drive its global appeal.