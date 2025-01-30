Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jan 30, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Rugby-Australia want Schmidt signature in two weeks

Reuters |
Jan 30, 2025 12:50 PM IST

RUGBY-UNION-AUSTRALIA/SCHMIDT (PIX):Rugby-Australia want Schmidt signature in two weeks

MELBOURNE, - Rugby Australia wants Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt's signature on a contract extension by the start of the Super Rugby competition on Feb. 14, Chief Executive Phil Waugh said on Thursday.

HT Image
HT Image

Schmidt is currently contracted up to the end of the British and Irish Lions series in August but after positive signs for the Wallabies in the New Zealander's first season in charge, RA hopes to lock him in through to the 2027 World Cup on home soil.

Waugh said the process had taken longer than their "ambition" to pin Schmidt down by Christmas.

"But we are working through those conversations constructively," he told media in Sydney on Thursday.

"Ideally we'd have a position before Super Rugby ... and we don't want to distract from the start of Super Rugby on February 14."

Schmidt finished his first season in charge with six wins from 13 tests, with half the victories coming against struggling Wales.

But the Wallabies finished the season with a solid northern hemisphere tour where they beat England and gave Ireland a scare in defeat.

Waugh said RA was happy to be "creative" in framing a long-term role for Schmidt, who did not commit to a long-term deal amid concerns over the health of his son who lives with a severe form of epilepsy.

"I think the most important aspect of Joe's inclusion in the environment is his positive influence he has culturally," added Waugh.

"If we can have Joe influencing our environment positively then that's a good outcome."

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
See More
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 30, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On