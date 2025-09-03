Sept 2 - Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend is to be given a contract extension which will take him up to the 2027 World Cup in Australia, the BBC reported on Tuesday. Rugby-Scotland coach Townsend to be given contract extension

Townsend has been in charge since 2017, Scotland's longest-serving international coach in the professional era, and his current contract runs until April next year.

Scotland have not made it out of the Pool stage in their two World Cup appearances under Townsend and the 52-year-old looks set to have another opportunity, although their chances of earning a seeding were dealt a blow with defeat to Fiji in July.

The top six nations in World Rugby rankings are granted a seeding in the first round pools, but that 29-14 loss means Scotland are now eighth in the rankings. Scotland won their most recent match 41-12 against Samoa.

Scotland have also been starved of success in the Six Nations, their last title win coming back in 1999 and in Townsend's eight championships in charge their highest placing has been third, on two occasions.

He led Scotland to four consecutive Six Nations wins over England from 2021, including two wins at Twickenham to end a 38-year drought for the Scots at the London venue.

Townsend also has Scotland playing entertaining, thrilling rugby, and had eight players included in the original 38-man squad for the British & Irish Lions tour of Australia this year.

Under Townsend, Scotland have won 53 of 94 tests, losing 40 and drawing once, and his side will play four matches at Murrayfield in November, taking on the United States, New Zealand, Argentina and Tonga.

