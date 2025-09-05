Search
Fri, Sept 05, 2025
Rugby-Wilson backs 'refreshed' Lynagh to fire for Australia in Townsville heat

Reuters |
Updated on: Sept 05, 2025 09:47 am IST

SYDNEY -Australia captain Harry Wilson says Wallabies flyhalf Tom Lynagh is refreshed after a spell on the sidelines and will be ready to fire when he makes his fourth test start on Saturday in the Rugby Championship clash against Argentina in Townsville.

Lynagh made his first three starts in the British & Irish Lions series in July and August but a high shot from Dan Sheehan in the third test left the 22-year-old pivot with concussion and ruled him out of two tests in South Africa.

"He looks pretty refreshed, to be honest," Wilson, who is also returning on Saturday after missing a test with a knee injury, told reporters on Friday.

"He'd obviously had a big couple of months there, back end of Super, into the Lions series, and the way he stood up in those periods was awesome for such a young fella, getting his starting debut in some of the biggest matches you could have.

"So he'll take plenty of confidence from that and it's like he's had a little pre-season over the last few weeks. He's looking pretty fit and he can't wait to get out there."

The Wallabies go into the match with some confidence having beaten the Lions and South Africa in two of their last three tests and suffering a narrow loss to the Springboks in the other.

Argentina also beat the Lions and downed the All Blacks for the first time on home soil two weeks ago, however, and Wilson said there was certainly no complacency in the camp at the threat the Pumas presented.

Wilson and Lynagh both play for the Queensland Reds and the captain thought their familiarity with Townsville's tropical heat would hold them in good stead with temperatures expected to hit 30 degrees Celsius for the Saturday afternoon clash.

"I'm sure you're going to see a lot of boys from both teams who are going to be struggling at points in the game, but that's why we have pre-seasons," he said.

"That's why we work so hard in the training paddock to be ready for it. And someone who plays for Queensland Reds, a January, February pre-season up here, it gets pretty hot, so at least we're prepared for that.

"We're ready for that challenge."

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

