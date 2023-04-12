Saquon Barkley playing hard to get with Giants, holding out for long-term deal

Saquon Barkley, the running back for the New York Giants, has reportedly refused to sign his one-year franchise tender while holding out for a long-term deal. According to ESPN, Barkley is seeking a contract worth around $14 million per season, rejecting an offer of $12 million per season from the Giants in November. New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) during the Pro Bowl Skills competition at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Facility.(USA TODAY Sports)

The Giants took the decision to franchise tag Barkley before free agency, a move that he reportedly did not want. As a result, he has decided not to attend offseason workouts until a long-term deal is reached. The franchise tag means Barkley is set to earn $10.091 million in 2023 if no agreement is reached by the July 15 deadline.

Barkley's situation adds further uncertainty to the Giants, who are also negotiating a new contract with quarterback Daniel Jones. However, Barkley's talent and importance to the team cannot be understated. In 2022, he finished fourth in the NFL in rushing yards and was a finalist for Comeback Player of the Year after missing most of the 2021 season with a knee injury.

The Giants will have to carefully consider their options and whether they can meet Barkley's demands, as his absence could have a significant impact on the team's performance. Barkley has proven himself as one of the most dynamic running backs in the league, and losing him would be a major blow to the Giants' offense.

For Barkley, the holdout is a calculated risk in pursuit of a long-term deal that would secure his future with the Giants. But whether the team will be willing to meet his demands remains to be seen. As negotiations continue, fans will be eagerly watching to see how this situation unfolds and what it means for the future of the Giants' offense.