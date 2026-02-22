Scotland rallies from 20-5 down to edge Wales 26-23 in a dramatic Six Nations escape

CARDIFF, Wales — Scotland was spared embarrassment when it came from 20-5 down and scraped past Wales 26-23 in Six Nations rugby on Saturday.

Wales looked set for its first Six Nations victory in two years.

But a riveting game turned on a schoolboy error by Wales, when it was caught napping by a quick Finn Russell restart and replacement winger Darcy Graham accepted a kind bounce to score. That cut Wales' lead to 23-19 in the 58th minute.

“That was a big moment in the game and credit goes to Finn for seeing that space and Darcy being alive to it,” Scotland coach Gregor Townsend told the BBC.

Scotland finally led for the first time in the 74th after replacement hooker George Turner scored their bonus-point fourth try from a lineout maul.

Russell's third conversion capped Scotland's fourth straight win over Wales for the first time in 99 years.

“That was some game,” Townsend said. "We left it late but ... we're still in the championship. That's all that counts."

Scotland started as a 20-point favorite, albeit nervously. The Scots were coming off thrashing England at Murrayfield last weekend and they have not previously handled the emotional and physical toll of that well; they followed their eight previous England wins with six losses.

Wales was up for an ambush, masterminded by coach Steve Tandy, who was in charge of Scotland's defense for Townsend for six years until last September.

They felt a great opportunity was missed to end a Six Nations losing streak that has grown to 14 matches. After consecutive hidings from New Zealand, South Africa, England and France — the world's top four teams — Scotland was closer to their level and a rebuilding Wales responded to deserve a rare halftime lead of 17-5.

“We could have and should have won,” Tandy told the BBC. “The thing we've talked about is better performances. If you take the result it's bitterly disappointing but ultimately we feel like we are getting to where we need to be.”

Scotland prevailed with grit and, after two out of three wins, was the closest challenger to unbeaten France. They meet at Murrayfield in two weeks.

Wales got its game going thanks to bossing the gain line through forwards Rhys Carre, captain Dewi Lake, Aaron Wainwright and center Eddie James who, with Joe Hawkins, shut down Scotland midfielders Sione Tuipulotu and Huw Jones.

Despite Hawkins leaving on a yellow card for head contact on Gregor Brown, Wales scored the first try through Carre from a tapped penalty.

But Hawkins' absence was exposed by Scotland when winger Kyle Steyn scored off Blair Kinghorn's pass.

With Hawkins back, Wales engineered a Josh Adams try followed by a Sam Costelow penalty for 17-5.

Wales was humming and Townsend reacted by pulling prop Nathan McBeth and lock Max Williamson.

In the second half, Wales replaced a tired Carre and Lake, and flyhalf Costelow, managing the game expertly in his first start under Tandy, limped off after his fourth straight goalkick.

Scotland desperation raised the intensity. After 27 phases, Russell scored and converted.

He also spotted a chance after Costelow's replacement, Jarrod Evans, nailed his first goalkick for 23-12.

The Welsh were casually resuming their restart positions, their backs to Russell, when he kicked off with Graham chasing. Wales debutant winger Gabe Hamer-Webb and flanker James Botham didn't move until the ball flew over them and bounced up for Graham to grab and score his all-time record-tying 35th try for Scotland.

“He knows that's something I look for and Darcy scoring is a coach killer,” Russell told the BBC. “There was pressure this week but it was more expectation. We got the win even though it wasn't our best performance. It's nice to have the break now and get ready for France."

