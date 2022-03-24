Shankar Das shares lead on opening day of DGC Open

The relaid course at the Delhi Golf Club sprung a few surprises on the first day of DGC Open, with big names slipping and unheralded Shankar Das securing a joint lead with Australian Travis Smyth on a windy Thursday.

The 39-year-old Das, with seven wins on the Indians tour and in his 20th year as a pro, scored a five-under 67, with compatriot Veer Ahlawat joint-third at four-under 68.

The strategically located undulations, designed by the legendary Gary Player, and the reshaped greens were the toughest tests for the golfers, demanding a versatile, well-rounded game.

Das hit four birdies in the front nine, but a bogey on the 10th cost him the sole lead. He bounced back with two more birdies on holes 11 and 13, but Smyth responded with an eagle on the 14th and a birdie on the 18th to ensure the lead would be shared.

“It is a tough course. You need to hit a good drive, the second shot needs to land on the fairway, your putting and chipping have to be spot-on to hit a par or a birdie. The undulations are tricky, and the course demands a versatile game. You have to hit a lot straighter because there’s rough on either side. All in all, any tiny error and you have a confirmed bogey,” said Das.

The Kolkata-based golfer last won a title in 2017—the Kensville Open in Ahmedabad. He then ran into financial trouble, with his mother Aruna and wife Rupa needing medical attention.

“My mother and wife developed serious spine issues, both damaging certain vertebrae. My mom underwent critical surgery to get an imported plate inserted in the spine, while my wife, who went under the knife in 2012, had a flare-up in 2016-17 and had to undergo physiotherapy. I didn’t have any sponsors either and was really disturbed mentally. My golf was bound to suffer,” he said.

That was followed by Covid-induced lockdown, jeopardising Das’ plans to get some gametime and iron out the chinks. It was not until January 2022 that he finally landed a sponsor and things began to look up.

“There are still a lot of areas that I need to work on. I hope to build on a good start and ride the momentum. I am playing a lot more freely,” said Das, who doesn’t have a coach. He is trained by his elder brother Appu Das, who is a caddie master at the Royal Calcutta Golf Club.

