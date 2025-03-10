Timberwolves take down Spurs for 5th straight win

Anthony Edwards scored 25 points on 10-for-15 shooting, and the Minnesota Timberwolves pulled away for a 141-124 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday night in Minneapolis. HT Image

Naz Reid added 20 points on 8-for-15 shooting off the bench for Minnesota, which won its fifth game in a row. Julius Randle flirted with a triple-double with 14 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds, and Donte DiVincenzo scored 17 off the bench.

De'Aaron Fox scored 22 points on 8-for-12 shooting, including 4-for-6 from beyond the arc, to lead San Antonio. Harrison Barnes contributed 15 points for the Spurs, who lost for the seventh time in their past nine games.

The Timberwolves shot 55.8 percent overall and 50 percent from 3-point range. The Spurs shot 55.3 percent from the field and 36.7 percent from long distance.

San Antonio struggled to keep pace down the stretch. Bismack Biyombo and Sandro Mamukelashvili made back-to-back shots to pull the Spurs within 129-111 with 4:28 left, and Nickeil Alexander-Walker quickly responded with a layup to extend the lead back to 20.

Minnesota finished the third quarter with a 109-94 lead.

Devin Vassell made a 3-pointer to pull the Spurs within 94-88 with 3:24 remaining in the third quarter.

Reid made a turnaround hook shot 21 seconds later to increase Minnesota's advantage to 96-88. That started a 15-6 run for the Timberwolves to finish the quarter.

Jaylen Clark made a 3-pointer with 0.8 seconds left in the session to help Minnesota.

The Timberwolves led 68-60 at the half.

Minnesota led by as many as 14 points before halftime. Mike Conley drained a 3-pointer to put the Timberwolves on top 52-38 with 7:53 to go before the break.

The Spurs pulled within five points when Fox made a 3-pointer to cut the deficit to 65-60 with 32.2 seconds remaining in the half.

On the next possession, Reid made a 3-pointer to increase Minnesota's lead to eight.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.