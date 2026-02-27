Twins scratch Lewis as a precaution with right side tightness, learn Festa won't be ready for opener

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Minnesota Twins third baseman Royce Lewis was scratched from the team's exhibition game lineup on Thursday as a precaution because of tightness in his right side.

Lewis experienced discomfort after running the bases in pregame warmups, the Twins said. Lewis had his spring training cut short last year by a strained left hamstring he suffered while running out a groundball. He wasn't cleared to make his regular-season debut until May 6.

The Twins also announced they're shutting down right-hander David Festa from throwing for about two weeks to let a shoulder impingement heal, likely meaning he will start the regular season on the injured list. This injury is different than the one that sidelined Festa for the final two months of last season, head athletic trainer Nick Paparesta told reporters at the team's spring training complex.

Festa, who has made 23 starts for the Twins over the past two seasons, was in the mix for a spot in the rotation or at least a long relief role.

The pitching staff already took a big hit when ace Pablo López hurt his elbow and needed Tommy John surgery that will keep him out for all of 2026. López's procedure on Wednesday did not require a full ligament reconstruction, Paparesta said, putting him on track to be fully ready for the 2027 season.

The Twins, though, are down to six legitimate candidates for their five starters, with All-Star Joe Ryan followed by Bailey Ober, Taj Bradley, Simeon Woods Richardson, Zebby Matthews and Mick Abel. Ryan's throwing program has been paused by lower back tightness, but he's expected to be ready by opening day on March 26.

The Twins also claimed right-handed reliever Zak Kent off waivers from the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday, placing López on the 60-day injured list to make room on the 40-man roster.

