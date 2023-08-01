'When he showed up…': Former WWE champion drops huge prediction on Logan Paul ahead of SummerSlam

Social media star-turned-boxer Logan Paul’s association with WWE has not been quite smooth. Despite showcasing an impressive performance, Logan has had to face severe criticism from fans often. Former WWE champion Drew McIntyre has now shared his opinion on Logan’s performance. “He's been incredible, I can't say enough positive things about Logan. When he showed up, I didn't really know who he was. … He brought a positive attitude from day one. He brought an incredible work ethic. And he was willing to take risks that even I'm not willing to do,” McIntyre said during an interview with TMZ Sports. Logan made his first WWE appearance at the WrestleMania 37(WWE)

When asked to share his thoughts about a possible matchup against Logan Paul, Drew McIntyre predicted, “Maybe down the line, we'll get a match with each other and he can try some of his high-flying moves. Unfortunately, for him, I'm very grounded, so I'm going to chop him to pieces.”

Logan made his first WWE appearance at the WrestleMania 37 where he came out along with Sami Zayn. Logan was at the ringside during a fight between Zayn and Kevin Owens. The 28-year-old returned to WWE in February last year. Logan’s return marked his emergence as The Miz’s mystery partner to face The Mysterios at WrestleMania 38. Logan and The Miz displayed a brilliant bonding to earn a remarkable victory then. Logan signed a WWE contract later that year in June. One of the amazing fights of his career took place when he faced Seth Rollins. Logan had also participated in a Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

One of Logan Paul’s craziest WWE moments took place at this year’s Royal Rumble when he collided with Ricochet mid-air. Their collision occurred after both the competitors decided to jump from the top rope. The footage of their bone-chilling acrobatics, shared on the official YouTube channel of WWE, has reportedly garnered around 2 million views.

Logan Paul and Ricochet will renew their rivalry at the SummerSlam 2023, scheduled to be held on August 6. Ahead of his SummerSlam battle, Logan made an appearance on this week’s episode of Monday Night RAW. The latest edition of RAW kicked off with the popular YouTuber coming out amid crowd’s jeers. The opening segment of the RAW comprised Logan’s verbal challenge to Ricochet.

Just like Logan Paul, Drew McIntyre will also appear at this year’s SummerSlam. McIntyre will aim for the Intercontinental Championship in a title decider against Gunther at the SummerSlam 2023. Gunther has surpassed 400 days as the Intercontinental Champion and McIntyre will have to deliver a remarkable performance to clinch the title.

