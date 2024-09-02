Who is Nitesh Kumar? From losing his leg to getting into IIT, Indian shuttler reigns supreme in Paralympics with gold

Nitesh Kumar scripted history by winning a gold medal at the Paris Paralympics on Monday with a scintillating win over Great Britain's Daniel Bethell in the men's singles SL3 category. He joined Pramod Bhagat in the elusive list of Indian men shuttles to win gold at the Paralympics in the men's singles SL3. Pramod grabbed the gold in the last edition at Tokyo. Kumar Nitesh of India in action against Daniel Bethell of Britain.(REUTERS)

Nitesh took part in the SL 3 category in which the shuttlers with significant lower limb disabilities participates. The 30-year-old was born in Bas Kirtan, Rajasthan, but he currently lives in Karnal, Haryana. It was 2009 when life took a drastic turn for Nitesh after he lost his left leg in a train accident in Visakhapatnam. The unfortunate accident forced him to be completely bedridden for months.

A navy officer's son, Nitesh had once dreamed of following in his father's footsteps and joining the defence forces. However, the accident shattered those dreams.

He didn't lose hope after the incident and started preparing to crack the examinations to get admission to the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT). It was a visit to the Artificial Limbs Centre in Pune, where he witnessed war veterans pushing their limits despite their injuries, that reignited his determination to overcome his own challenges.

In 2013, he got admission into IIT Mandi, and that's where he discovered his passion for badminton. Three years later, he went on to make his international debut in 2017 he won his maiden title - Irish Para-Badminton International.

He also donned the role of a senior badminton coach at the Department of Sports and Youth Affairs, Haryana. Despite taking the coaching job in 2019, he continued his rise on the badminton court and won three medals, including a silver in singles, at the Asian Para Games in 2022.

He brought his A-game when it mattered in the final clash against Daniel. The two finalists produced thrilling matches, but the Indian star ended up victorious with a 21-14, 18-21, 23-21 scoreline.

He added a second gold to India's medal tally after shooter Avani Lekhra got his hands on the nation's first gold at the Paris Paralympics with a sensational display in the women's 10m air rifle final.