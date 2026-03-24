Why Khelo India Tribal Games can be a gamechanger

Today, as I prepare to attend the opening ceremony of the first-ever Khelo India Tribal Games, it feels as though life has come full circle.

Moments like these take me back to the early days of my journey in sport. I grew up in a small village in Manipur that was not even properly connected to the nearest town. Often, reaching my training centre was a challenge. There were days when I had to seek a lift from trucks to get there. Those days, moments and the hustle were not easy, but they were driven by a dream.

The biggest reason I was able to pursue that dream was the unwavering support of my family. My mother, in particular, believed that sport could change my life. She wanted me to use sport to rise above our circumstances, to win medals and to make my family and my country proud. That belief gave me the courage to step out of my village and chase a career in sport.

I consider myself fortunate. Things eventually fell into place, and in the last 11 years, constant support from the Union sports ministry ensured that an unknown girl from a small Indian village was able to stand on the Olympic podium.

But things do not fall into place for everyone.

Across India, especially in tribal regions, there are thousands of young athletes who have the same hunger and determination but lack access to training facilities, professional coaching and competitive platforms. Without these opportunities, even the most talented athletes may never get the chance to showcase their abilities — let alone represent India on the global stage.

That is why the Khelo India Tribal Games are such an important and historic initiative.

This edition will bring together over 2300 athletes and 3800 participants (includes games officials, support staff, coaches, technical officials, officials with state contingents) from 31 states and union territories, competing in Olympic disciplines such as athletics, football, hockey, weightlifting, archery, swimming and wrestling. More importantly, it will provide tribal athletes with a structured national platform where their talent can be seen and nurtured.

During the Games, talent identification teams from the Sports Authority of India (SAI) will closely observe athletes and identify those with exceptional potential. Selected players will receive advanced training at SAI centres across the country. For many young athletes, this could become the turning point in their sporting journey.

Tribal communities in India have always possessed extraordinary sporting ability. Endurance, resilience and physical strength are often a natural part of their way of life. Sport is deeply embedded in their culture and daily activity, and many young people grow up playing games in open fields and forests.

Our country has already seen several world-class athletes emerge from such background. Great performers across hockey, archery, football, athletics have represented India with distinction, and tribal athletes have repeatedly shown that talent can come from the most unexpected places.

What they need the most is opportunity. As someone who began her journey in a small village, I know how powerful one opportunity can be.

Over the past decade, the Government of India has taken several important steps to strengthen the sports ecosystem. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, initiatives such as Khelo India, Target Asian Games Group (TAGG) and the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) have ensured that athletes receive financial support, scientific training and international exposure. The efforts of our Honourable Sports Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya to introduce policy reforms in sports administration, to benefit athletes, has brought about changes on ground.

The launch of the Khelo India Tribal Games is a natural extension of this vision.

For the young athletes participating in these Games, this may be their first experience of competing on a national stage. But for some of them, it could also be the beginning of a much longer journey — one that may eventually lead to representing India at the Asian Games, Commonwealth Games or even the Olympics.

I wish all the athletes participating in the Khelo India Tribal Games the very best. Compete with passion, work hard and believe in yourselves. Your journey could inspire millions of young athletes across the country. And to the young boys and girls in tribal regions who dream of playing for India one day — this platform is for you.

(The author is an Olympic medalist and Khel Ratna Awardee)