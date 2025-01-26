Wild seek to reverse recent fortunes in clash vs. Blackhawks

The Minnesota Wild are struggling to regain their footing after losing five of their past six games ahead of their visit on Sunday to the Chicago Blackhawks. HT Image

Wild coach John Hynes challenged the team after Saturday's 5-4 home loss to the Calgary Flames.

"Now we're choosing to lose," Hynes said. "That's hard. Losing's not easy. Winning's not easy. We've got to get back to the commitment level that it takes to win.

"The mentality, the fire, the competitiveness, the depth in the lineup. Right now, it's not enough. It's not enough."

Marco Rossi assisted on each of Minnesota's three goals in the third period. That gave him 43 points this season, surpassing the 40 he collected in 2023-24.

Still, familiar struggles helped the Flames seize early control. The Wild yielded two power-play goals and have allowed seven while shorthanded in the past six games.

Minnesota had a season-best 11 takeaways against the Flames.

Chicago started a four-game homestand on an encouraging note, defeating the West-contending Vegas Golden Knights 5-3 on Jan. 18.

The Blackhawks followed that effort with successive 4-3 overtime losses to the Carolina Hurricanes and Tampa Bay Lightning, two clubs in the playoff hunt in the East.

Chicago claimed a 3-1 lead on the Lightning early in the second period on Friday but couldn't sustain momentum or the advantage. Tampa Bay outshot Chicago 40-14 for the game, including 18-1 in the third period and overtime.

"That's the part of the season we're struggling with: the ‘could'ves, should'ves,' instead of just getting it done," Blackhawks captain Nick Foligno said.

During the game, Chicago dealt forward Taylor Hall to Carolina as part of a three-team trade. The move prompted plenty of reflection among the Blackhawks in the dressing room.

"We have no one else to blame but ourselves, really, in putting ourselves in the situation where they have to start thinking about the future and selling off," Foligno said. "It's not a fun feeling for anybody in here."

Chicago will hope to continue developing its youth during the stretch run of another frustrating season. The Blackhawks' 35 points are the second fewest in the NHL.

Connor Bedard, the reigning NHL Rookie of the Year, earned an assist Friday and has at least one point in 13 of his past 15 games. He leads the team in assists and points .

Rookie Colton Dach opened the scoring for the Blackhawks with his first career goal, and fellow youngsters Louis Crevier and Frank Nazar each had a goal and assist.

Minnesota has won two of the three previous meetings this season between the clubs, with each game decided by one goal.

The Wild are coming off a 4-3 home win against the Blackhawks on Dec. 23. Ten different Minnesota players had points in the game, with Yakov Trenin contributing two assists.

Chicago's Teuvo Teravainen has 13 points in his past 12 games against Minnesota, although he has been held without a point in each contest this season.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.