The Great Khali seen at the Mumbai airport.
Wrestler Great Khali's mother passes away

Tandi Devi, mother of wrestler The Great Khali aka Dalip Singh Rana, passed away while battling with multi-organ problem here in a hospital in Ludhiana on Sunday.
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 20, 2021 11:58 PM IST

Tandi Devi was aged 75 and she breathed her last on Sunday, the hospital authorities confirmed on Sunday.

Khali's mother was admitted to the Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) last week.

Rana aka Khali had made his professional wrestling debut in 2000. Before kickstarting his WWE career, he was an officer for the Punjab Police.

During his WWE career, Khali also went on to become the WWE champion

He has also appeared in four Hollywood films and two Bollywood films. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the 2021 class.

