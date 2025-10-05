Search
Sun, Oct 05, 2025
Youmin Hwang birdies 5 of last 6 holes to win in Hawaii for her first LPGA Tour title

AP |
Published on: Oct 05, 2025 07:42 am IST

HONOLULU — Youmin Hwang won the LOTTE Championship on Sunday for her first victory in an LPGA Tour event, making a big late charge to run the season-opening streak without a repeat winner to 25 tournaments.

A Korean LPGA member in the field on a sponsor invite, Hwang birdied the final four holes and five of the last six at breezy Hoakalei Country Club for a 5-under 67 and a one-shot victory over Hyo Joo Kim.

As a non-member of the LPGA Tour, the 22-year-old Hwang has the option to accept immediate membership or defer to next season. The two-time KLPGA winner won in her sixth career LPGA start and fourth of the season — after making the weekend cuts in the major U.S. Women’s Open, KPMG Women’s PGA and Evian Championship.

Tied for the lead with Kim and Minami Katsu after her birdie on the par-4 17th, Hwang got a break when Katsu and Kim each bogeyed the hole in the group behind. On the par-5 18th, Hwang hit her second shot through the green into rough and chipped to a foot.

Hwang finished at 17-under 271. She shot a career-best 62 on Thursday to open a three-stroke lead, then had a 75 on Friday to drop into a tie for second — a shot behind Akie Iwai.

Kim birdied the 18th for a 68.

Katsu was third at 15 under after a 69.

Second-ranked Nelly Korda closed with a 69 for finish three back at 17 under with Peiyun Chien , Jessica Porvasnik and Iwai . Coming off a seven-victory season, Korda hasn’t won this year.

The LPGA Tour now heads to Asia for tournaments five straight weeks in Shanghai, South Korea, Malaysia and Japan.

golf: /hub/golf

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

