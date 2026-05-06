Pakistan athletes allowed in India, but bilateral sports ban stays as Government clarifies multilateral event policy

India will continue to keep bilateral sporting ties with Pakistan suspended, but Pakistani athletes and teams will not be blocked from competing in multilateral events hosted in India under the government’s latest policy clarification. Neeraj Chopra and Arshad Nadeem, Indian and Pakistani captains during the Asia Cup 2025.

The position, outlined in a Sports Ministry circular to National Sports Federations, the Indian Olympic Association, the Sports Authority of India and other stakeholders, keeps the bilateral ban intact while carving out a clear exemption for international tournaments involving multiple countries.

India keeps bilateral ban, opens door for multilateral events The ministry has stated that Indian teams will not travel to Pakistan for bilateral competitions. It has also said Pakistani teams will not be permitted to come to India for bilateral events.

The restriction, however, will not apply to multilateral competitions. Indian teams and individual athletes will be allowed to participate in international events where Pakistani teams or players are also present. Pakistan’s athletes and teams will also be allowed to compete in multilateral tournaments hosted in India.

The clarification is significant because it draws a firm line between bilateral sporting engagement and international obligations. India’s sporting bodies can continue to avoid direct bilateral contests with Pakistan while still taking part in global or continental competitions governed by international federations.

The policy comes amid India’s broader ambition to host major international sporting events, including the 2030 Commonwealth Games and the 2036 Olympic Games. The government’s approach appears designed to maintain its political position on Pakistan while also ensuring that India does not appear restrictive as a host nation for global sport.

The ministry said the visa process for sportspersons, team officials, technical personnel and office-bearers of international sports governing bodies will be simplified. It also said that office-bearers of international sports governing bodies will be granted multi-entry visas on priority for the duration of their official tenure, up to a maximum of 5 years.

The circular added that heads of international sports governing bodies will receive due protocol and courtesies during visits to India.

Cricket likely to remain the central pressure point Cricket remains the most visible area affected by the policy. India and Pakistan have not played regular bilateral cricket for years, with their meetings restricted largely to ICC and Asian Cricket Council events.

The government had first announced this position last year, after debate around India’s participation in the Asia Cup in the UAE, where Pakistan were also part of the tournament. That controversy came months after the Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 people were killed.

At the time, the ministry had made it clear that India would not block participation in multilateral cricket events unless Pakistan was the host country. The latest circular formalises that position across sport.

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According to the ministry’s stated position, “Indian teams will not be participating in competitions in Pakistan,” and Pakistani teams will not be permitted to play in India in a bilateral setting.

But the circular also makes room for international events, stating that Indian teams and players will take part in competitions that include Pakistan, while Pakistani players and teams will be able to participate in multilateral events hosted by India.

The distinction is now the core of India’s sports policy on Pakistan: no bilateral sporting normalisation, but no blanket exclusion from global competitions either.