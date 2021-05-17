Home / Sports / Football / Poland announce squad for Euro 2020
File Photo of Robert Lewandowski in action for Poland.(Twitter)
File Photo of Robert Lewandowski in action for Poland.(Twitter)
football

Poland announce squad for Euro 2020

Poland will begin their campaign against Slovakia on June 14.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters | By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAY 17, 2021 06:04 PM IST

Poland has announced their squad for the upcoming Euro 2020. Poland, a part of Group E along with Sweden, Slovakia, and Spain, will begin their campaign against Slovakia on June 14.

The side will rely heavily on the exploits of world-class striker Robert Lewandowski, who will head into the tournament on the back of a record-breaking Bundesliga campaign with champions Bayern Munich.

Poland will also field known names likes Lukasz Fabianski, Wojciech Szczesny, and Jan Bednarek.

A notable inclusion is the 17-year-old midfielder Kacper Kozlowski, for whom the country has high hopes after he broke into Pogon Szczecin’s first team this season and picked up one international cap.

The following is the Poland squad for the June 11-July 11 Euro 2020 named by coach Paulo Sousa on Monday:

Goalkeepers: Lukasz Fabianski, Radoslaw Majecki, Lukasz Skorupski, Wojciech Szczesny

Defenders: Jan Bednarek, Bartosz Bereszynski, Pawel Dawidowicz, Kamil Glik, Michal Helik, Tomasz Kedziora, Kamil Piatkowski, Tymoteusz Puchacz, Maciej Rybus

Midfielders: Przemyslaw Frankowski, Kamil Jozwiak, Mateusz Klich, Kacper Kozlowski, Grzegorz Krychowiak, Karol Linetty, Jakub Moder, Przemyslaw Placheta, Piotr Zielinski

Forwards: Robert Lewandowski, Dawid Kownacki, Arkadiusz Milik, Karol Swiderski, Jakub Swierczok.

Reserves: Rafal Augustyniak, Kamil Grosicki, Robert Gumny, Sebastian Szymanski

(With Reuters input)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
poland captain robert lewandowski euro 2020 uefa euro 2020 + 1 more
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.