e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 30, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / Rain washes out 3rd New Zealand vs West Indies T20

Rain washes out 3rd New Zealand vs West Indies T20

Only 2.2 overs were possible before heavy rain forced the players from the field at Bay Oval. The rain set in and umpires called off the match at 9.20 p.m.

cricket Updated: Nov 30, 2020, 14:09 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
MOUNT MAUNGANUI, New Zealand
New Zealand cricketers having a chat with the umpires
New Zealand cricketers having a chat with the umpires(Blackcaps/Twitter)
         

Rain washed out the third Twenty20 cricket international between New Zealand and the West Indies on Monday, leaving the hosts with a winning 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Only 2.2 overs were possible before heavy rain forced the players from the field at Bay Oval. The rain set in and umpires called off the match at 9.20 p.m.

The West Indies, sent in after losing the toss, were 25-1 with Kyle Mayers not out 5 and Andre Fletcher on 4.

Brandon King was out for 11, caught by Jimmy Neesham from the bowling of Lockie Ferguson.

The abandonment was a particular blow for allrounder Mitchell Santner, who was named to captain New Zealand for the first time and who bowled for the opening over.

Santner took over from Tim Southee who, with Ross Taylor and Kyle Jamieson, was released to join the New Zealand test squad.

The first of two tests between New Zealand and the West Indies begins in Hamilton on Thursday.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
India seeks answers on Ladakh peace plan. It is a make-or-break question
India seeks answers on Ladakh peace plan. It is a make-or-break question
Government calls all-party meeting on December 4 to discuss Covid-19 situation
Government calls all-party meeting on December 4 to discuss Covid-19 situation
Explain Covid-19 vaccine in simple terms to people, PM Modi tells drug makers
Explain Covid-19 vaccine in simple terms to people, PM Modi tells drug makers
Nepal ties with India are warming up. China could complicate the situation
Nepal ties with India are warming up. China could complicate the situation
Amid fears of Covid-19 spread, medical camp set up at Singhu border
Amid fears of Covid-19 spread, medical camp set up at Singhu border
Another storm could hit Tamil Nadu after Cyclone Nivar: IMD
Another storm could hit Tamil Nadu after Cyclone Nivar: IMD
‘Will announce my decision soon’: Rajinikanth on next political move
‘Will announce my decision soon’: Rajinikanth on next political move
‘Chinese govt should be ashamed’: Australian PM hits out over ‘repugnant’ tweet
‘Chinese govt should be ashamed’: Australian PM hits out over ‘repugnant’ tweet
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers Protest LIVEMiG-29K aircraftFarmers’ protestIndia vs Australia Live ScoreDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In