Stuart Broad becomes 4th bowler in Test history to reach massive feat; joins Muralitharan, Anderson in elite club

cricket
Published on Aug 19, 2022 07:32 PM IST

Broad reached the feat after picking the wicket of South Africa's wicketkeeper-batter Kyle Verrynne in the 63rd over of the innings.

Stuart Broad(Action Images via Reuters)
ByHT Sports Desk

England's star pacer Stuart Broad reached a magnificent feat in the first Test of the series against South Africa. On Day 2 of the Test, Broad became the only fourth bowler in the history of Test cricket to take 100 or more wickets at a single venue. Broad reached the three-figure mark at Lord's and also became the second bowler after James Anderson to reach the feat.

Broad reached the feat after picking the wicket of South Africa's wicketkeeper-batter Kyle Verrynne in the 63rd over of the innings. Anderson, who is also playing in the game, was the first to greet his fellow teammate upon reaching the record.

Sri Lanka's legendary former spinner Muttiah Muralitharan has achieve this feat in three different venues; Colombo (156), Kandy (117), and Galle (111). Another Sri Lanka great, Rangana Hearth has claimed 102 wickets in Galle as well. Anderson, meanwhile, has picked 117 wickets in 27 matches in Lord's.

Broad made his England Test debut in 2007 against Sri Lanka, and has since taken 553 wickets in the longest format of the game. The English pacer is currently the sixth-highest wicket-taker in Test history and remains only 10 behind Australia great Glenn McGrath.

The pacer eventually ended the first innings with three wickets, as the Proteas were bowled out for 326 in their first innings on Friday, giving them a handy 161-run lead over England at Lord's. Marco Jansen added seven runs to his overnight score of 41 but helped keep England in the field for the first hour of play as he and Anrich Nortje added 29 runs for the ninth wicket before a thick edge saw him caught in the slips off Stuart Broad.

Kagiso Rabada was out third ball of the day as he pulled the ball leg side, only for Broad to pluck it one-handed out of the air for a brilliant catch.

Rabada (3) was followed by Jansen and then Lungi Ngidi (0) with Nortje 28 not out off 42 balls.

Opener Sarel Erwee top scored for South Africa with 73 while England captain Ben Stokes and Broad both took 3-71.

    HT Sports Desk

stuart broad england cricket team
