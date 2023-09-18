Sunil Chhetri's off-field efforts to make a difference

When it comes to Indian football, Sunil Chhetri has undoubtedly been the most prominent figure for over a decade now. With 92 international goals to his name, the 39-year-old has contributed immensely to raising the profile of the sport in the country. But it isn’t just his on-field record that has made a difference. Over the years, Chhetri has often raised his voice at crucial moments for the greater good. And recently, he played his part again to help navigate a tricky situation. PREMIUM Bengaluru: Indian Captain Sunil Chhetri reacts after winning the match against Pakistan at SAFF Championship 2023 at Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru, Wednesday, June 21, 2023. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak) (PTI06_21_2023_000452A)(PTI)

On Friday, the All India Football Federation announced that senior defender Sandesh Jhingan and three other players had been added to India’s squad for the Asian Games. With the continental event being held outside the FIFA window from September 19, and the 10th edition of the Indian Super League kicking off two days after that, there had been a tussle between the Indian football federation and ISL clubs with regards to players’ availability for the two tournaments.

After months of uncertainty and the squad being revised repeatedly, the AIFF finally confirmed the names of the players who will be travelling to Hangzhou, China.

According to officials, it was Chhetri who spoke with certain players and convinced them to be available for the Asian Games. Earlier this week, the India captain had lamented the fact that the squad hasn’t had the opportunity to train together. He refused to blame anyone in particular for the mess but hoped for the best.

“I understand it is not easy for clubs and coaches to release players. But a man can always hope and I am still hoping that we go with the best possible team,” he said.

This isn’t the first time Chhetri’s words have preceded a positive development. In the past three decades, Chhetri has been the most popular Indian footballer along with Bhaichung Bhutia. And like his ‘Bhaichung da’, who had famously taken a stand for the Tibetan cause in 2008 by refusing to carry the Olympic torch before the Beijing Games, Chhetri has taken forward the mantle of speaking up as India's captain.

In June last year, he mentioned how excited he was that the Asian Cup qualifiers were being held in India. But after being told that only 15,000 tickets at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata were being made available to the public due to a perceived lack of interest, Chhetri was left stunned and decided to voice his displeasure.

“It doesn’t make sense. The fact that we are hosting it would make no difference then,” he said. “We go for training here and 100 people come to watch us. It doesn’t happen anywhere else in the country. That is why I feel strange when I hear that the response might be cold. So, you can blame whoever for not doing enough to promote the game.”

As things turned out, more tickets were made available and nearly 50,000 people turned up for the matches.

Ahead of the Intercontinental Cup in 2018, Chhetri made an impassioned plea on social media, asking fans to fill the stadiums and support the home team.

“To everyone who is not a football fan, please come and watch us for two reasons. No. 1 – it’s the best game in the world and No. 2 – we play for our country. We will make sure that once you come to watch us, you will not return the same person back home,” he said in a video.

Chhetri’s appeal gained support from cricket star Virat Kohli and many other celebrities, leading to a packed Mumbai Football Arena during India’s matches in the tournament.

As the world grappled with the Covid-19 pandemic in 2021, Chhetri, who had over 1.6 million followers on Twitter (now X) at the time, let his account be handled by those who had more information and could help. “Guys, I am on your team,” he said in a video post.