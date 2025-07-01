Search
Tuesday, Jul 01, 2025
New Delhi oC

Alexander Zverev stunned by unseeded Frenchman, knocked out of Wimbledon from first round

ByHT Sports Desk
Jul 01, 2025 11:35 PM IST

Alexander Zverev lost to unseeded Arthur Rinderknech 6-7, 7-6, 3-6, 7-6, 4-6 in a marathon match at the centre court.

Third seed Alexander Zverev suffered a shock exit from Wimbledon 2025 as seeds tumbled on Tuesday. Hours after Jessica Pegula was knocked out of the first round of women's singles, Zverev went down the same road in men's singles. The German lost to unseeded Arthur Rinderknech 6-7, 7-6, 3-6, 7-6, 4-6 in a marathon match at the centre court that was suspended overnight.

Germany's Alexander Zverev(AFP)
Germany's Alexander Zverev(AFP)

It was Zverev's earliest exit at a Grand Slam tournament since 2019 — also at the All England Club.

Rinderknech, a 29-year-old Frenchman, had only one other career victory at Wimbledon — that was last year.

In the buildup to the tournament, Rinderknech reached the quarterfinals at Queen's Club, where he beat Ben Shelton and Reilly Opelka.

Zverev has reached the fourth round at Wimbledon three times, including last year, but never beyond that point. He lost to Taylor Fritz in five sets a year ago.

(More to follow...)

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
News / Sports / Tennis News / Alexander Zverev stunned by unseeded Frenchman, knocked out of Wimbledon from first round
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On