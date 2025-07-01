Alexander Zverev stunned by unseeded Frenchman, knocked out of Wimbledon from first round

Third seed Alexander Zverev suffered a shock exit from Wimbledon 2025 as seeds tumbled on Tuesday. Hours after Jessica Pegula was knocked out of the first round of women's singles, Zverev went down the same road in men's singles. The German lost to unseeded Arthur Rinderknech 6-7, 7-6, 3-6, 7-6, 4-6 in a marathon match at the centre court that was suspended overnight. Germany's Alexander Zverev(AFP)

It was Zverev's earliest exit at a Grand Slam tournament since 2019 — also at the All England Club.

Rinderknech, a 29-year-old Frenchman, had only one other career victory at Wimbledon — that was last year.

In the buildup to the tournament, Rinderknech reached the quarterfinals at Queen's Club, where he beat Ben Shelton and Reilly Opelka.

Zverev has reached the fourth round at Wimbledon three times, including last year, but never beyond that point. He lost to Taylor Fritz in five sets a year ago.

(More to follow...)