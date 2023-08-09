Home / Sports / Tennis / Andy Murray comes back after close first set at National Bank Open to advance

Andy Murray comes back after close first set at National Bank Open to advance

AP |
Aug 09, 2023 06:35 AM IST

Murray is set to face the winner of Tuesday evening’s match between Montreal’s Felix Auger-Aliassime, the 10th seed, and Australia’s Max Purcell.

Britain’s Andy Murray started his journey for a fourth National Bank Open title by defeating Italy’s Lorenzo Sonego in two sets, winning 7-6 (3), 6-0, on Tuesday.

Britain's Andy Murray returns a shot to Italy's Lorenzo Sonego at the National Bank Open men's tennis tournament(AP)
Murray, who secured titles in 2009, 2010 and 2015, saved two set points and clinched the first set against Sonego in a 90-minute battle. The three-time Grand Slam champion then swiftly dominated the second set against the Italian.

Auger-Aliassime has never won the National Bank Open and has previously spoken about his desire to win in front of Canadian fans.

Canada’s Gabriel Diallo won his opening-round match 7-6 (4), 7-5 over Great Britain’s Dan Evans in men’s singles.

The Montreal native never fell behind in the match, although he went through a back and forth first set that saw him consistently have to keep Evans at bay. He picked up set point on an Evans double fault.

Diallo will face Australia’s Alex de Minaur in the second round. The Aussie defeated 11th-seeded Brit Cameron Norrie 7-5, 6-4 earlier Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, American Sebastian Korda easily dispatched the Argentine Tomas Martin Etcheverry 6-3, 6-2.

In first-round men’s doubles action, Vasek Pospisil of Vernon, British Columbia, and partner Nicolas Mahut of France defeated Canadians Kelsey Stevenson and Benjamin Sigouin 7-5, 6-4 to advance.

The Canadian pairing of Adil Shamasdin and Peter Polansky were also bounced, falling 6-3, 6-2 to Germany’s Tim Putz and Kevin Krawietz.

© 2023 HindustanTimes
