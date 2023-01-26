Australian Open 2023 Final Live Streaming, Sania-Bopanna Vs Stefani-Matos: When and Where to watch live online and on TV

Sania Mirza would't have dreamt of a better farewell than the one she finds herself in at Australian Open 2023. She is all set to play in the final of mixed doubles in the marquee tournament, alongwith partner Rohan Bopanna. The Indian duo will lock horns with Brazilian pair of Luisa Stefani and Rafael Matos on Friday in Rod Laver Arena.

Sania has announced retirement from the sport after next month’s Dubai Masters. In her last dance at Australian Open, hopes of Sania's fans will be on seventh heaven as she aims to win the seventh Grand Slam title of her career. Now in the twilight of her illustrious tennis career, 36-year-old Sania has won six tennis Grand Slam titles – three each in women’s doubles and in mixed doubles.

The unseeded Indian duo of Sania and Bopanna had surpassed third seeds Desirae Krawczyk and Neal Skupsi by 7-6(5) 6-7(5) [10-6] in the semi-final to bring themselves on the threshold of history. They would certainly go all guns blazing in one final push for the coveted title together.

When will Australian Open 2023 Mixed Doubles final match between Sania Mirza Rohan Bopanna vs Luisa Stefani Rafael Matos take place?

The match will take place on Friday, January 27, 2023.

Where will the match be held?

The match will be held in Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, Australia.

What time will the match take place?

The match will take place tentatively at 6:30 am IST.

Which TV channel will broadcast the match in India?

The match will broadcast on Sony Sports 2,3 and 5.

Where can I get the live streaming in India?

The match will be live streamed on SonyLIV app and website.

