Australian Open hits back at Coco Gauff's prize money concerns: ‘Players are very happy’

Tennis Australia (TA) has defended the 2026 Australian Open's ongoing prize money after American star Coco Gauff recently urged stakeholders to increase it. The Australian Open increased its prize money to USD 74.56 million for this year, more than last year's French Open (USD 65.42 million) and Wimbledon (USD 71.60 million). But it also falls short of the US Open's prize money, which stands at USD 90 million.

Last year in April, the world's top tennis stars wrote to the Grand Slams, asking for improvements in prize money. Many players have expressed dissatisfaction with the prize money at this year's Australian Open.

Last year in April, the world's top tennis stars wrote to the Grand Slams, asking for improvements in prize money. Many players have expressed dissatisfaction with the prize money at this year's Australian Open.

Tournemant director Craig Tiley cleared the air on the issue and claimed that players haven't expressed their dissatisfaction to him yet.

Speaking to the Australian Financial Review, he said, "I've also spoken to the players directly, not through third agents, and they are very happy with the Australian Open."

"Not one of them has shown any dissatisfaction to me about what we are doing. And I’m not really concerned with what’s said because I know the facts. As I said from the beginning, I believe the players should continue to be paid more and more players paid more, we have 128 in the main draw and 128 qualifying (men and women), so we are supporting over 500 players financially each Grand Slam," he added.

The top prize on offer in Melbourne this year is the highest ever. The winner's share is 19 per cent higher than last year. Recently, Gauff said, "From my understanding, they obviously increased the prize money this year. The percentage is still, in terms of revenue comparison, not where we would like it."

"I think there are still further conversations that have to be had, not just with the Australian Open but with all the Slams. We have player representatives who have been working really hard to do that for us because we can’t be in person as often," she further added.