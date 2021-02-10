'Back to work': Monfils gets real after emotional Australian Open exit
Two days after making an emotional exit from the Australian Open, Frenchman Gael Monfils vowed to bounce back from a series of poor results in the past year, saying tennis was his biggest passion and it was time to get "back to work".
The former world number six last tasted victory at the end of February 2020 and Monday's first-round defeat at Melbourne Park in five sets to Finland's Emil Ruusuvuori was the sixth straight loss for the 34-year-old.
Holding back tears during his post-match press conference, 11th-ranked Monfils said he felt trapped in a "nightmare" as he continued his battle to emerge from a form slump.
The viral video of an emotional Monfils received an outpouring of support on social media and he said he was "amazed" by the messages of appreciation from everyone, including his girlfriend and world number five Elina Svitolina.
"As you can imagine this is not an easy period but I have every confidence that I will bounce back in the near future," Monfils said on Twitter.
"Emotions can be overwhelming after a close defeat, especially when you have put long hours to get there and your expectations are high.
"When I put things in perspective, I will always reach the same conclusion: tennis is my biggest passion and I am extremely fortunate to be able to live from it. Thank you all again and now back to work."This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Australian Open: Osaka cruises into third round at Melbourne Park
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Back to work': Monfils gets real after emotional Australian Open exit
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Australian Open: Djokovic holds off Tiafoe, reaches 3rd round
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Venus Williams makes painful exit from Australian Open after rolling ankle
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bopanna-McLachlan pair goes down fighting at Australian Open
- Bopanna and his Japanese partner lost 4-6 6-7(0) to the Korean wild card pair in one hour and 17 minutes.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cirstea sends Kvitova crashing out of Australian Open
- Kvitova jumped out to a 2-0 lead but could not keep a lid on her errors.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Australian Open: Serena Williams storms into third round
- Serena Williams moved on by grabbing the last seven games to beat 99th-ranked Nina Stojanovic of Serbia 6-3, 6-0 in a little more than an hour.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Australian Open: Lack of game time forces early exit for Sumit Nagal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Britain's Konta retires from Australian Open due to injury
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Barty doles out 'double bagel' in Australian Open first round
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Australian Open 2021: Alcaraz, the 'next Nadal', gets first win at Grand Slam
- Brushing aside the hype, the 17-year-old Alcaraz made quick work of his first-round opponent at the Australian Open on Tuesday, defeating Dutch qualifier Botic Van de Zandschulp 6-1, 6-4, 6-4 for his maiden win at a major.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Australian Open: Winning teen Gauff feeling at home on the 'People's Court'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Australian Open: Rafael Nadal storms into second round
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Victoria Azarenka knocked out of Australian Open, says quarantine took a toll
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nagal blown away by Berankis, exits Australian Open
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox