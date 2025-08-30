Ben Shelton injury: GF Trinity Rodman's playful hint at shoulder issues ahead of Mannarino match

Ben Shelton was left in tears. The American sixth seed, who was leading against Frenchman Adrian Mannarino in his US Open third-round match, was forced to retire with a shoulder injury. With the walkover, the 22-year-old lost his chance to win his first men's Grand Slam title. However, now Shelton's girlfriend, USWNT star Trinity Rodman's playful hint at shoulder issues has surfaced. Ben Shelton of the U.S. looks dejected after retiring from his match against France's Adrian Mannarino due to injury (REUTERS)

After Shelton defeated Pablo Carreño Busta in the second round on Wednesday, his girlfriend Rodman appeared as a reporter in the post-match press conference.

"So, how did it feel not being able to serve faster than 135[mph] today?" she teased Shelton. The American tennis star was visibly surprised to see his beau in the reporters' pool.

"I just know you like to serve big, and it wasn’t breaking 140 today," Rodman continued.

Ben Shelton then explained, "Yeah, it was cold outside. So, I think that was the main reason. I was focused on hitting spots and I didn't hit those spots, so maybe I should just serve bigger — but, something I'll definitely work on next time."

It is unclear if Shelton was facing issues with his shoulder on Wednesday.

Ben Shelton's teary exit

Shelton grabbed at his left shoulder and winced in pain after hitting a forehand shot early in the fourth set. "I just did something to my shoulder I don't know what it is. I'm in a lot of pain," he said to his father and coach, Bryan Shelton, before taking a medical timeout midway through the second game in the fourth set.

The 22-year-old added to his father that it was the ‘worst pain’. He ultimately exited the tournament in tears.

"When he started to have pain he was leading, he would probably have won the match," said Mannarino, who came back from a set down to level at 3-6 6-3 4-6 6-4 when the match was abandoned.