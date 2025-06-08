Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner, French Open 2025 Men's Final Live Streaming: When and where to watch summit clash live

Defending French Open champion Carlos Alcaraz will take on Jannik Sinner in the men's singles final at the Roland Garros on Sunday. In the semi-finals, Sinner brushed aside the challenge of 24-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic while Alcaraz defeated Italy's Lorenzo Musetti, who retired in the fourth set with a leg injury in the semi-final. French Open 2025 Men's Final: Here are all the live-streaming details for the summit clash between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner. (AFP)

Alcaraz has a favourable head-to-head record against Sinner heading into the French Open final. The Spaniard has beaten the Italian on seven occasions. On the other hand, Sinner has registered just four victories against Alcaraz.

Alcaraz, 22, has registered victories in his last four matches against Sinner. The 2024 French Open winner is looking for his fifth major title while Sinner is chasing his fourth title.

Sinner is just the second Italian man to reach the French Open finals in the Open Era after Adriano Panatta, the 1976 champion.

Here are all the live-streaming details for the French Open 2025 Men's Singles Final

When will the Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner French Open 2025 men’s singles final be played?

The French Open men's singles between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner will be played on Sunday, June 8. The match will begin at 6:30 PM IST.

Where will the Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner French Open 2025 men’s singles final be played?

The French Open men's singles between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner will be played at the Philippe-Chatrier Court at Roland Garros, Paris.

Which channels will broadcast the Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner French Open 2025 men’s singles final?

The French Open men's singles between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network.

Where will the live streaming be available for the Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner French Open 2025 men’s singles final?

The French Open men's singles between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner will be streamed live on the SonyLiv app and website.