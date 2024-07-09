Daniil Medvedev outclasses World No.1 Jannik Sinner in five-set thriller to enter Wimbledon semi-finals

Daniil Medvedev outclassed World number one Jannik Sinner to enter his second-successive semi-final of the Wimbledon Championships.
Fifth-ranked Daniil Medvedev outclassed World number one Jannik Sinner to enter his second-successive semi-final of the Wimbledon Championships on Tuesday. Making a huge statement in the Grand Slam event, the Russian upstaged the top seed 6-7(7), 6-4, 7-6(4), 2-6, 6-3 in the quarter-finals.
More to follow…
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!