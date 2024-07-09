 Daniil Medvedev outclasses World No.1 Jannik Sinner in five-set thriller to enter Wimbledon semi-finals | Tennis News - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, Jul 09, 2024
Daniil Medvedev outclasses World No.1 Jannik Sinner in five-set thriller to enter Wimbledon semi-finals

ByHT Sports Desk
Jul 09, 2024 10:16 PM IST

Daniil Medvedev outclassed World number one Jannik Sinner to enter his second-successive semi-final of the Wimbledon Championships.

Fifth-ranked Daniil Medvedev outclassed World number one Jannik Sinner to enter his second-successive semi-final of the Wimbledon Championships on Tuesday. Making a huge statement in the Grand Slam event, the Russian upstaged the top seed 6-7(7), 6-4, 7-6(4), 2-6, 6-3 in the quarter-finals.

Russia's Daniil Medvedev celebrates after winning his quarter-final match against Italy's Jannik Sinner (REUTERS)
Russia's Daniil Medvedev celebrates after winning his quarter-final match against Italy's Jannik Sinner (REUTERS)

More to follow…

Tuesday, July 09, 2024
