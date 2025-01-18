Novak Djokovic's bizarre Australian Open demand will leave you confused!Serbian mocks 'strawberries and cream’ Wimbledon

Chasing a record-extending 11th Australian Open title, Novak Djokovic is set to face Jiri Lehecka in the fourth round, in Melbourne on Sunday. The World No. 7 began his Australian Open campaign with a thrilling win vs 19-year-old Indian-origin American Nishesh Basavareddy in the first round, and then had to once again put in a good show in the second round vs Portugal’s Jaime Faria. In the third round, the Serbian was at his best, cruising past Tomas Machac. Serbia's Novak Djokovic speaks with a presenter.(AFP)

Speaking about his match vs Machac, Djokovic felt that tennis should introduce mid-match entertainment like other sports, as it can help fans and players relax. This was in response to his hot-headed altercation with a fan, and he admitted to getting annoyed by fans during his match.

Novak Djokovic's bizarre demand

In a rather bizarre remark, he urged organisers to use dancers to connect with fans. “I think that we should try to look to connect more with the younger people. I want to see a little bit more entertainment. For example, why wouldn’t we consider doing something between the sets like the Super Bowl or, I don’t know, the NBA?”

“When there is a timeout, they have, you know, dancers come in and this and that. I wouldn’t have a problem with that. Nice dancers, there for a few minutes more break so I can relax my nerves and think about something else. I feel like it would bring more fun elements and entertainment to tennis, that we know has been quite traditional and maybe conservative in some things,” he added.

Meanwhile, he also took an indirect dig at the traditions of Wimbledon and suggested that the England-based tennis tournament would not accept such a change.

“With Wimbledon I wouldn’t change much. I would keep it as it is because it’s so unique, all white and strawberries and cream and everything about it is just so elegant and classy. But all the others, US Open, I mean, in USA, you guys know very well what entertainment is about. So I’m up for it, just like maybe gradual changes. Dancers first,” he stated.

Djokovic had a below-par 2024 season, failing to win any Grand Slam titles, as he slipped down the rankings. He did win Olympic gold in Paris, defeating Carlos Alcaraz in the men’s singles final.