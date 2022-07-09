Elena Rybakina claims historic title at Wimbledon with clinical comeback victory against Ons Jabeur

Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina made a brilliant comeback after being a set down to beat Tunisian third-seed Ons Jabeur 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 and win the Women's Singles title at Wimbledon. Rybakina became the first ever Kazakh female player in the Open Era to win a WTA title on grass and is also the Kazakh female player with the most WTA-level titles in the Open Era (3). The 23-year-old also became the youngest female player to win the title in Wimbledon since Petra Kvitova in 2011.

"I never felt anything like this before," said the champion. "Congratulations to Ons for everything you have achieved. "You are an inspiration to Tunisians and everybody. You played a great match."

“It’s an honour to play here in this unbelievable atmosphere. I didn’t expect to be in the second week. To be a winner is just amazing. I wouldn’t be here without my team of course, so I want to say a big thanks to them. And most importantly my parents," she said.

Jabeur was aiming to become the first ever Tunisian, Arab or African women to claim a Grand Slam title. And she looked well on course with a dominating 6-3 win in the first set with two breaks of serve.

However, the Moscow-born Rybakina showed nos signs of panic as she comfortably broke Jabeur early in the second set before emulating the same to grab the second set 6-2 and force a decider.

Rybakina, who has represented Kazakhstan since 2018, started the final set in similar manner before Jabeur looked draw level in the sixth game after going 40-0 up. But Rybakina had other plans as she denied the 27-year-old the big opportunity before racing her way through to wrap up the final set 6-2 and claim her maiden Slam.

