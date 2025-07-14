Jannik Sinner banned substance: What did Carlos Alcaraz say about WADA ban row?

Jannik Sinner beat Carlos Alcaraz to win his first-ever Wimbledon. The World No. 1 became the first Italian to win the Grand Slam. Sinner’s 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 victory over Alcaraz was his fourth Grand Slam ever. Before this, the pair had faced off in an epic final at Roland Garros, with Alcaraz claiming victory in a five-hour match. Jannik Sinner secured his inaugural Wimbledon championship by beating Carlos Alcaraz. The Italian, who faced a three-month ban for unintentional drug use. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)(AP)

However, Jannik Sinner’s career has not been without controversy. The Italian tennis star was banned for three months after testing positive for a controversial drug, as per the Sports bible.

Jannik Sinner’s doping controversy

The International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) had found that during a massage by his physiotherapist Giacomo Naldi in March 2024, Sinner was inadvertently contaminated with the banned substance clostebol. The substance is a steroid that can be used to build muscle mass.

Initially, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) had sought a ban of up to two years. However, Sinner was given a three-month ban after discussions with WADA. The body said that the reduced ban was given as Jannik Sinner came inadvertently in contact with the substance and “did not intend to cheat".

What Carlos Alcaraz said about Jannik Sinner’s ban

After Sinner first tested positive in 2024, Alcaraz said "I believe there's something behind all of this that many people don't know, including myself. It's very hard to talk about it."

"He tested positive, but there must be a reason why they let him keep playing that we're unaware of. I believe in clean sport," the Spaniard added.

After Sinner made a comeback with the Italian Open in May, Alcaraz revealed that he was not in contact with the Italian tennis star during his ban. The Spaniard won the Open against Sinner and congratulated his opponent for his return to tennis.

On Sinner's return and why they were not in contact, Carlos Alcaraz said, “But it wasn't about if I was agreed or not. I mean, I was playing. I was in my feelings, as well. Honestly, I can understand him that he was surprised about some other players who didn't call him. It is in his rights to say it.”

FAQs

Why was Jannik Sinner banned?

He tested positive for clostebol but was found to have been unintentionally contaminated during a massage.

How long was Sinner suspended?

Sinner served a three-month ban in early 2025.

What did Carlos Alcaraz say about the doping issue?

Alcaraz emphasized his belief in clean sport and acknowledged the complexity of the situation.

Who won the Wimbledon 2025 final?

Jannik Sinner won the men's singles final on Sunday.