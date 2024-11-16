Jannik Sinner doping scandal: ATP chief breaks silence, remarks ‘it was a shock, but…’

Jannik Sinner is set to face Casper Ruud in the semi-finals of the ATP Finals, and the Italian will be hoping to ignore the recent criticism related to his ongoing doping controversy. During his US Open 2024 title run, it was revealed that he had tested positive twice for an anabolic agent in March. Italy's Jannik Sinner reacts during a match.(AFP)

Sinner avoided a ban after an independent tribunal accepted his defence that the test results were affected by unintentional contamination. But then in September, WADA appealed to the CAS for a new investigation, asking for a period of ineligibility of between one and two years. Regarding the verdict, CAS had earlier said, "At this time, it is not possible to specify a time frame for the issuance of the decision. The decision of the CAS Panel will be final and binding, with the exception of the right of the parties to appeal to the Swiss Federal Supreme Court within 30 days for limited reasons."

Analysing the situation, ATP boss Andrea Gaudenzi said to AP, "I learned the day before we all learned. And to be honest, I’m happy about that. I really thank the ITIA and our representatives there for intentionally keeping me and our entire team in the dark because that’s how it should be. It should be completely independent and that was agreed by the (parties). It was a shock, but obviously comforted by the evidence afterward."

Commenting on the independent tribunal verdict, he added, "We are completely external and it’s (an) independent process. I generally think has been a fair process. It was really done by the book and by the rules. Maybe there could have been better communication in explaining those rules, and that is something that I would urge every party involved to work better in the next time."

Sinner is the current World No. 1, the first Italian player to achieve the top ranking in the ATP standings. He has won 17 singles titles on the ATP Tour, including two Grand Slams (2024 Australian Open and 2024 US Open), and also has four Masters 1000 titles.