Jannik Sinner slams door on Carlos Alcaraz’s bid to match Roger Federer’s Grand Slam legacy

Jannik Sinner got his French Open revenge on Sunday, defeating Carlos Alcaraz in four sets in the Wimbledon 2025 final. The Italian won 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4, clinching his fourth Grand Slam title. The defeat also saw Alcaraz fail to match Roger Federer’s record streak of winning his first seven Grand Slam finals, with the Spaniard having five consecutive wins. Carlos Alcaraz failed to match Roger Federer's record.(AP)

Alcaraz earlier won two titles at Roland Garros, two in London and one in New York. In his sixth Grand Slam final, he lost to Sinner, and failed to maintain his 100 percent success rate.

Speaking on his rivalry with Sinner, Alcaraz said in his post-match press conference, “I just am really, really happy about having this rivalry with him. I think it's great for us and it is great for tennis. Every time we play against each other, I think our level is really high. I think we don't watch a level like this, if I'm honest with you. I don't see any player playing against each other having the level that we are playing when we face each other.”

“I think, as I said many, many times, this rivalry is getting better and better. We're building a really great rivalry because we're playing finals of Grand Slams, finals of Masters – the best tournaments in the world. It's going to be better and better. I am just really grateful for that because it gives me the opportunity to just give my 100 per cent every practice, every day, just to be better, thanks to that. The level that I have to maintain and I have to raise if I want to beat Jannik is really high,” he added.

Alcaraz also has one more Grand Slam title than Sinner (four). The Italian won the 2024 and 2025 Australian Open, 2024 US Open and now Wimbledon 2025.