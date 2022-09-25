Laver Cup 2022 Day 3: Schedule, order of play, time in IST - When do Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray play?

The Laver Cup 2022 will resume on Sunday again for the last and final time in this edition with the title still up for grabs. Team Europe put on a sensational fight on Saturday, in the second session of Day 2, with Novak Djokovic leading the charge as they took a 8-4 lead. The Serb won his singles tie with utter dominance against Frances Tiafoe before winning the doubles tie alongside Matteo Berrettini against Jack Sock and Alex de Minaur. However the day 3 fixture will hold of utmost importance as the victories will give each side three points per match, implying that Team World still has a chance to claim the title for the first time in history.

Team Europe's Matteo Berrettini and Andy Murray will take on the Team World duo Jack Sock and Felix Auger-Aliassime in the opener on Day 3, before three singles matches follow. Djokovic will meet Felix before Stefanos Tsitsipas takes on Tiafoe while Casper Ruud, the world no.2, will be up against Team World's highest-ranked player, Taylor Fritz.

Here is the entire schedule and order of play for Day 3 of Laver Cup 2022…

1. Matteo Berrettini and Andy Murray vs Felix Auger-Aliassime and Jack Sock

2. Novak Djokovic vs Felix Auger-Aliassime

3. Stefanos Tsitsipas v Frances Tiafoe

4. Casper Ruud vs Taylor Fritz

Day 3 will begin with the doubles tie at 4 pm IST and all matches will follow one after the other.

The team to reach 13 points first wins the title. If Team Europe win their first two matches, the final two ties will not be required and there will be an exhibition match that will be played.

Where to watch Laver Cup 2022 Day 3?

You can watch Day 3 of Laver Cup 2022 on Sony Sports network. You can catch the Live streaming on Sony Liv.

