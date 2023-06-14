Home / Sports / Tennis / Nick Kyrgios loses to Wu Yibing on Stuttgart comeback from knee surgery

Nick Kyrgios loses to Wu Yibing on Stuttgart comeback from knee surgery

PTI |
Jun 14, 2023 01:33 PM IST

Wu, who was playing his first professional match on grass, next faces Marton Fucsovics, who rallied to beat Denis Shapovalov 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Nick Kyrgios lost on his comeback from knee surgery 7-5, 6-3 to Chinese player Wu Yibing in the first round of the Stuttgart Open.

Australia's Nick Kyrgios returns the ball to China's Wu Yibing during the Stuttgart tennis tournament, Germany, Tuesday, June 13, 2023. (Marijan Murat/dpa via AP)(AP)
Australia's Nick Kyrgios returns the ball to China's Wu Yibing during the Stuttgart tennis tournament, Germany, Tuesday, June 13, 2023. (Marijan Murat/dpa via AP)(AP)

The 2022 Wimbledon finalist looked far from his best in his first match of the year. Kyrgios, a two-time semifinalist in Stuttgart, was playing for the first time since October in Tokyo. The 28-year-old Australian had a knee operation in January.

Wu, who was playing his first professional match on grass, next faces Marton Fucsovics, who rallied to beat Denis Shapovalov 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Fifth-seeded American Tommy Paul defeated Benjamin Bonzi 6-3, 6-4.

Also, French player Gregoire Barrere defeated home favorite Oscar Otte 6-4, 6-3 and Australia's Christopher O'Connell eased past another German, Daniel Altmaier, 6-3, 6-1.

Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff defeated Zhang Zhizhen 6-1, 6-4, and Russia's Aslan Karatsev outlasted Corentin Moutet 7-6 (0), 6-7 (8), 7-5.

Defending champion Matteo Berrettini was knocked out by Italian compatriot Lorenzo Sonego on Monday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nick kyrgios
nick kyrgios
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 14, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out