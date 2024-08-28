Kyrgios takes aim at Rafael Nadal's uncle for defending Jannik Sinner over doping row: 'If this was me do you think...'

Nick Kyrgios recently criticized Toni Nadal for his comments defending Jannik Sinner, who failed two doping tests in March. Sinner, currently ranked No. 1 in the world, tested positive for low levels of clostebol, a banned steroid, during the Indian Wells Masters. (L) Former tennis player and ESPN commentator Nick Kyrgios looks on during Day Two of the 2024 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 27, 2024 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City(Getty Images via AFP)

However, he avoided a ban after the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) accepted his explanation that the substance was accidentally transferred from a team member using a spray.

Toni Nadal, Rafael Nadal’s uncle and former coach, strongly supported Sinner, claiming he would never intentionally use banned substances. He emphasised that Sinner had already faced consequences, including losing ATP points and prize money, and criticized those questioning Sinner's integrity. In a column, Nadal expressed disbelief at how some people, including other players, were quick to judge without knowing all the facts.

“It is absolutely clear to me that the Italian player does not want to commit any infraction, and even more so, not to seek any advantage through the use of prohibited substances,” he wrote. “I know the player well enough to be able to say without a shadow of a doubt that he is one of the most correct and well-mannered guys on the circuit. For me it is unthinkable that he could act in an unfair manner. There was a problem within his team that he paid for quite dearly with the financial penalty and the loss of ATP points. It leaves me very perplexed how some of the press, instead of criticising the excessive sanctions of other occasions, now demands a similar punishment for the world No 1.I don’t understand how some of his colleagues who know him well, have trained with him and faced him in matches doubt his innocence or want a punishment against him that, strictly speaking, would be absolutely disproportionate.”

Kyrgios, known for his outspoken nature, was unimpressed by Nadal’s defense of Sinner. He argued that if he were in Sinner's position, Nadal wouldn’t have defended him so vigorously.

“If this was me do you think Toni Nadal would come out and defend me? Players know that I ain’t about cheating. Ridiculous,” he wrote. “I’m just wondering as to why they waited five months to fire the physio? If they knew about it so early on."